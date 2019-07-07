[ 2019 July - October | 2019 March - June | 2018 November - February | 2018 July - October | 2018 March - June | 2017 November - February | 2017 July - October | 2017 March - June | 2016 November - February | 2016 July - October | 2016 March - June | 2015 November - February | 2015 July - October | 2015 March - June | 2014 November - February | 2014 July - October | 2014 March - June | 2013 November - February | 2013 July - October | 2013 March - June | 2012 November - February | 2012 July - October | 2012 March - June | 2011 November - February | 2011 July - October | 2011 March - June | 2010 November - February | 2010 July - October | 2010 March - June | 2009 November - February | 2009 July - October | 2009 March - June | 2008 November - February | 2008 July - October | 2008 March - June | 2007 November - February | 2007 July - October | 2007 March - June | 2006 November - February | 2006 July - October | 2006 March - June | 2005 November - February | 2005 July - October | 2005 March - June | 2004 November - February | 2004 July - October | 2004 March - June | 2003 November - February | 2003 July - October | 2003 March - June | 2002 | 2001 | 2000 ]

Each political note has its own anchor in case you want to link to it.

My intention is to make links only to publicly accessible, stable URLs. If you find a link to a page that requires subscription, please report that as you would report any other broken link.

Link Policy

Glossary

17 September 2019 (The drone era) Middle East drones signal end to era of fast jet air supremacy. Now many countries can attack in ways that are hard for anyone to stop.

17 September 2019 (USD 1M a minute) $1m a minute: the farming subsidies destroying the world. They promote resource exhaustion and greenhouse gas emissions.

17 September 2019 (Sackler moving money) Someone in the Sackler family moved a billion dollars to offshore bank accounts, then brought the money back to the US to invest. The investments are apparently not traceable to the Sacklers. The usual motive for this is tax evasion. What we really need are laws that make this sort of tax evasion fail to work — for instance, to require information about who owns investments in the US.

16 September 2019 (Resignation) To the MIT community, I am resigning effective immediately from my position in CSAIL at MIT. I am doing this due to pressure on MIT and me over a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations. Richard Stallman

16 September 2019 (Fossil fuels and wars) Ironically, the US fights wars to preserve access to fossil fuels, which it burns copiously and that creates more occasions for wars.

16 September 2019 (Requiring burials for fetuses) An abortion doctor who recently died is being vilified by some for violating a recently passed Indiana law requiring fetuses to be buried as if they were people that had died. I don't think he did anything wrong by violating that law. For one thing, we must suspect it was intended to lead people to condemn abortion for irrational reasons. I do think the clinic should have followed more carefully the other laws, which are precautions for patients' safety.

16 September 2019 (Republican cheating) Republicans "won" the 9th Congressional District of North Carolina by cheating — they removed over 100,000 mostly-Democratic voters from the voting list based on vague suspicions they might have voted in another state as well. The margin of the supposed Republican victory was only 4,000. It is almost certain that the "victory" was due to cheating. It is not illegal, or even suspect, to be registered to vote in two states. That is what normally happens when you move to another state and register there. Voters are not asked to tell the previous city, "I have moved away", the requirement is not to vote there. However, many of the voters who were removed were not really registered in another state. The other registration had a name that was similar but different. Republicans do not fall into voter suppression by accident. These schemes are carefully planned, and occasionally politicians are heard admitting this. They push as far as they think they can get away with.

16 September 2019 (India building prisons for 2 million) India is building prisons for the roughly 2 million people in Assam that couldn't prove they are Indian citizens. The construction workers expect to be imprisoned there when they finish. Merely being born in India is not enough — they have to prove things that their ancestors in 1971 qualified. In many cases there are no records.

16 September 2019 (Compostable and biodegradable plastics) Compostable plastic and biodegradable plastic require a specially designed composting or biodegrading system. Using them now, in the absence of such a system, could encourage people to throw them into the wild.

15 September 2019 (Saudi Arabia oil facility hit by drone strike) An oil refinery in Salafi Arabia has been set on fire by a drone attack. It couldn't have happened to a more deserving country. If the inflow of petroleum can be cut off, the fire itself should not last long. I hope so. Then refinery will be out of service. That will reduce the supply of oil and gasoline. That would be an opportunity for conservation, but I think the planet-roasters will try to make it an excuse to build more fossil-fuel facilities elsewhere.

15 September 2019 (Sedative) (satire) … longtime Sleepytime Tea addict Katie Ball divulged Tuesday that she must consume six bags of the sedative brew in order to merely feel drowsy.

15 September 2019 (Electrocution) (satire) …former conversion therapy practitioner McKrae Game apologized Friday for the harm his work has caused and offered to electrocute his past patients into being gay again.

15 September 2019 (Polling places) One important method of voter suppression is closing polling places. Over a thousand have been closed since 2014.

15 September 2019 (Execution) Texas officials want to execute Rodney Reed and disregard the evidence that argues he is innocent.

15 September 2019 (Nature reserve) The scapegoater's border wall is being built through a nature reserve, which will involve bulldozing parts of it and do ecological harm to the endangered wildlife it is supposed to protect.

15 September 2019 (Whole Foods) Whole Foods to cut health-care benefits for 1,900 part-time employees starting next year.

15 September 2019 (Public schools) Public schools in Kentucky now openly endorse religion.

15 September 2019 (Abortion in Austin) Austin, Texas, has made funds available for women to travel out of state to get an abortion.

15 September 2019 (Arctic Wildlife) The House of Representatives voted to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. It will not be easy to prevail over the sabotage-minded Senate. But it is better to try than not try.

15 September 2019 (Bleach) Scientists report that dipping chickens in bleach does not kill all the dangerous bacteria. Some of them convert into spores, which are hard to detect without special tests, so the chicken appears safer but isn't.

15 September 2019 (Body cameras) California is adopting a ban on face recognition in thugs' body cameras. It is a significant first step in making body cameras do good and not harm, but much more is needed. If the system saves the video when there is no specific justification to do so, it becomes a system to surveil people's houses at will. I recommend an automatic system that can determine when to save the footage.

14 September 2019 (Statements about Epstein) I want to respond to the misleading media coverage of messages I posted about Marvin Minsky's association with Jeffrey Epstein. The coverage totally mischaracterised my statements. Headlines say that I defended Epstein. Nothing could be further from the truth. I've called him a "serial rapist", and said he deserved to be imprisoned. But many people now believe I defended him — and other inaccurate claims — and feel a real hurt because of what they believe I said. I'm sorry for that hurt. I wish I could have prevented the misunderstanding.

14 September 2019 (Israel) "Israel should receive precisely the same response as Russia got." Source

14 September 2019 (Climate defense) Naomi Klein talks about Greta Thunberg and the do-or-die mission of climate defense.

14 September 2019 (Food stamps) (satire) Matthew McConaughey was reportedly forced to apply for food stamps Thursday after his first month working as an adjunct professor.

14 September 2019 (Climate migrations) Climate change will create 1.5 billion migrants by 2050 and we have no idea where they'll go. As these people desperately try to flee, tens of millions of them will be trafficked. (Maybe hundreds of millions.) They will accept "job offers" in other regions or countries which will turn out to be slavery. They may even do so knowingly, since the alternative would be a substantial chance of death. Major contributors to global heating, such as David Koch and Stephen Schwarzman, will through their intentional acts of destruction be predictably responsible for a fraction of this result. That fraction, for each one, will amount to thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, of people enslaved. I think that MIT should reconsider whether to have institutions named after those people. I don't think MIT is obligated to return or give away the money they donated. Rather, it should spend the money doing something good. (The introduction to Major Barbara explains the reasoning of the Salvation Army on this question; I found it convincing.) What is clearly wrong is to give those donors something — favorable publicity, or access to people — in exchange.

14 September 2019 (Private prisons) California has banned private prisons. California had already moved most of the prisoners out of them as preparation for closing them. The bill covers deportation prisons.

14 September 2019 (Twitter) Twitter has blocked Raúl Castro's account. If it can do that, it can block the bullshitter's account too.

14 September 2019 (Wetlands and streams) The saboteur in chief has finished cancelling Obama's rule to protect wetlands and streams.

14 September 2019 (Dolphins) Dolphins in the English Channel have high levels of persistent toxins in their blood. We do not know whether this is causing tangible harm.

14 September 2019 (Face recognition in India) Some airport terminals in India are imposing face recognition on every passenger. They say that the biometrics will be stored only temporarily, and deleted after the flight departs, but we can hardly trust that it doesn't send a copy to a government agency in the mean time. Indeed, I can't see why they would bother implementing this (since the existing system works) if it isn't the basis for some other snooping.

14 September 2019 (Arms in UK) The UK barred a journalist from covering an arms sale fair. Political bias is suspected.

14 September 2019 (Disappearance in India) "My son is one of Kashmir’s ‘disappeared’. When will India tell the truth about their fate?" He was disappeared in 1991 and his mother has had no news of him since.

14 September 2019 (Fires in Congo) "West Africa and Congo basin are hotspots for forest loss but receive lower global attention [that the Amazon]." Source

14 September 2019 (Mental illness monitoring) The bully wants to monitor everyone in the US diagnosed with mental illness (almost 100 million) in a vain effort to detect the few who will commit massacres. It won't have much of the intended effect, but it is a great excuse for extending repression. Many of your friends and colleagues have a mental illness, but you don't know how numerous they are because they don't let on.

14 September 2019 (Death and poverty) With increased inequality of wealth, the US suffers increased inequality in life expectancy. Poor people die younger.

14 September 2019 (Human rights and brexit) If Britain leaves the EU, the EU laws that guarantee many human rights will cease to apply there. The article lists a few specific areas, but the problem is not limited to those. Many other human rights would also become vulnerable.

14 September 2019 (Homeless repression) Now that the bully has cut support for housing and made more people homeless, he proposes to "fix" what he intentionally broke by exacerbating repression against homeless people on the street. We can take action against homelessness nationwide with laws that make it unprofitable to use real estate as a meaningless asset. The only way to profit from it should be by renting it out — and corporations should be discouraged from being the owners.

14 September 2019 (Uber) California's landmark bill giving gig workers the rights of employees causes problems in a few edge cases. For example, for writers of a weekly column. Would a weekly columnist really be required to become a "full time" employee? That implicit claim seems fishy: surely this law does not put an end to part-time jobs. Overall, this bill is a great step forward. It means that Uber will have to mistreat its employees less. But it won't stop mistreating the customer. If you value your freedom and anonymity, please join me in refusing to surrender them to Uber.

14 September 2019 (Asylum denial) The US Supreme Court ruled that the bully can deny asylum to everyone from Central America that passes through Mexico. This policy would be reasonable if Mexico were a safe place.

14 September 2019 (Earthworms and microplastics) Some microplastics in soil can cause earthworms to lose weight. The article doesn't say what level of microplastic content was used in the experiment, but if we keep dumping microplastics into the environment we are likely to surpass that level sooner or later.

14 September 2019 (Sex between an adult and a child is wrong) Many years ago I posted that I could not see anything wrong about sex between an adult and a child, if the child accepted it. Through personal conversations in recent years, I've learned to understand how sex with a child can harm per psychologically. This changed my mind about the matter: I think adults should not do that. I am grateful for the conversations that enabled me to understand why.

13 September 2019 (Overthrowing the Brazilian government) Now Bolsonaro's son has indicated support for overthrowing the Brazilian government. This follows Bolsonaro's endorsement of the military coup in Chile. Bolosonaro ought to be impeached for that, but his party protects him in Congress.

13 September 2019 (Court rules Parliament should reconvene) A court ruled that Parliament should reconvene despite the orders of Bogus Johnson. The UK Supreme Court will have the final say.

13 September 2019 (Urgent: Stricter gun control) US citizens: call on Congress to pass stricter gun control. If you sign, please spread the word!

13 September 2019 (Avoiding worst effects of global heating) Avoiding the worst effects of global heating (including the consequent extreme weather) will cost trillions of dollars. However, preventing even worse global heating must take priority. Since we are almost too late to avoid disaster, we must go all out in trying to avoid it. It is a mistake to treat the steadily increasing symptoms at the expense of effort to prevent the disease from getting worse.

13 September 2019 (Boeing now primarily a political machine) Boeing, the result of merger of all US companies that made large jetliners, has become primarily a political machine and only secondarily a builder of machines. "A company once run by engineers is now in the thrall of financiers and its stock remains high even as its planes fall from the sky." The benefit of a free market comes from competition. When Reagan gutted the laws meant to maintain lots of competition, this benefit started to evaporate, not just in making jetliners but all across the economy.

13 September 2019 (Indian repression forces in Kashmir) One neighborhood in Kashmir has forced out the Indian repression forces, using barricades and throwing stones. The Indian forces attack with tear gas, sometimes fired at people not involved in fighting.

13 September 2019 (Massive surveillance) Study: The Only Place On Earth More Surveilled Than London Is … China. (To what extent China is Communist is a difficult question, and not relevant anyway. What matters is that China is repressive.)

13 September 2019 (Spawning of coral in Red Sea disrupted) The spawning of coral in the Red Sea is disrupted. If the coral animals of a species do not try to mate at the same time, they will not reproduce.

13 September 2019 (Summer heatwaves in France) Summer Heatwaves in France Killed 1,500, Says Health Minister. After the 2003 heat wave, France took precautions to prevent heat waves from killing people. For the latest heat wave to have killed almost the same number, despite the precautions, it must have been considerably stronger.

13 September 2019 (Bullshitter's approach to diplomacy) The bullshitter said he was about to have a secret meeting in the US with Taliban negotiators, and cancelled it because they carried out a bomb attack in Afghanistan. (No cease-fire had been agreed.) Lots of politicians criticized him for this, al everyone assuming he was telling the truth about what he had done. I wouldn't believe, on his say-so, that he had cancelled a meeting, or that there ever was a plan for a meeting. Then the Taliban affirmed that the bullshitter cancelled a meeting with them. Amazing — he told the truth about this! I don't agree with the critics that there is anything wrong in inviting Taliban negotiators to meet with US representatives, whether in the US, or anywhere else. I am surprised though that they trusted him enough to say they would come. The bullshitter's approach to diplomacy is to posture as tough by canceling meetings on whatever excuse comes to hand. I don't see anything inherently wrong with that maneuver, but I doubt it pressures other countries' negotiators as he thinks it does. I expect they see through it. That being so, if it creates a problem in negotiations, at least it won't be permanent.

13 September 2019 (Terrifying officials) A president who terrifies officials that correct his mistakes is unbearable for officials that retain a shred of honesty.

13 September 2019 (UK web portal) Bogus Johnson wants to make the main UK government web portal collect personal information. Does it permit access via Tor? With JS disabled?

13 September 2019 (World Trace Center collapse) A study of the collapse of World Trade Center 7 concludes it could not be due to fire set by the fires in the larger buildings. I am not competent to evaluate the investigation reported here. In particular, I can't judge whether it is more scientific than other investigations. I can only say that the official explanation of the collapse has always struck me as fishy.

13 September 2019 (Immigrants surveillance) The US is going to demand immigrants give their user names on many social networking sites. If the US looked only at public postings on these sites, perhaps that would be acceptable. But we now see that the US examines messages sent to the immigrant from others, and will bar people for that.

13 September 2019 (Epstein donations) Media Lab Director Joi Ito confessed that he had secretly accepted donations from Epstein after MIT had decided not to do so. He also accepted funds for some personal activities of his own. That dishonesty, and conflict of interest, make his resignation obligatory. But I fear for the effect on the Media Lab. Under Negroponte, the lab was notoriously stingy and proprietary. Ito corrected that. I fear that the next director will undo some of Ito's changes.

13 September 2019 (Appeal against Evelyn Hernández) Evelyn Hernández was acquitted of "murdering" a stillborn fetus, but the prosecutors are going to appeal. Allowing an appeal of an acquittal means that even once you are acquitted you remain in jeopardy. This should not be allowed.

13 September 2019 (Drug prohibition inequality) Drug prohibition has had a racist tinge since 1857. Its repression still falls mostly on the poor and disprivileged. I cheer consumers that are willing to pay 25% more for fair trade cocaine, but I think it will be unnecessary — a decrease in repression would cut the price by far more than that. Legalizing sales only through a regulated market might open the door for fair trade initiatives, as well as make drugs' strength and composition predictable (thus avoiding most of the deaths) and discouraging some new users.

13 September 2019 (Mexico barrier) Mexico has been rather effective serving as the first barrier for the US against refugees from central America.

13 September 2019 (Agriculture and phosphate) Agriculture depends on phosphate mined from rocks, and if the demand keeps accelerating we could run out by 2040. If we cut down on beef production, we could eliminate a substantial fraction of the world's agriculture, and maybe have enough phosphate for a century. During that time we could arrange to recycle it.

13 September 2019 (Fossil fuel) Avoiding global heating disaster requires defeating the fossil fuel companies, which want to keep expanding production. It would be nice if there were a way to finesse this, but I think that is impossible. The companies won't accept a compromise in which their business shrinks to zero, and we won't be safe with anything less. We have known for some years that there is no room in the carbon budget for any new fossil fuel facilities.

13 September 2019 (Flight AF1611) 51 years later, relatives of those who died on flight AF1611 want France to reveal the facts about the crash. Due to the secrecy, they believe it was shot down by a missile from a French ship. When the USS Vincennes shot down an Iranian airliner by mistake, the US eventually admitted it. France should likewise admit its mistake and publish the information that has been secret.

13 September 2019 (Detecting child trafficking) Efforts to train flight attendants to recognize children that are being trafficked lead to false accusations against parents travelling with adopted children whose skin color is different. People who are being trafficked do travel on commercial airlines. (How else would they travel?) I'm in favor of efforts to detect and stop trafficking, in principle, but they must reduce the consequences of a false positive or they will do more harm than good.

13 September 2019 (Worker rights) Corbyn promises a new ministry in charge of enforcing workers' rights. Of all the kinds of illegal actions of businesses, the ones that most need to be enforced directly by the state are those that mistreat workers and customers. If they have to launch proceedings on their own, nasty employers can make that very unlikely for workers that are paid little.

13 September 2019 (Amazon responsibility) "Our investigation found Amazon escapes responsibility for its role in deaths and serious injuries even though the company keeps a tight grip on how third-party delivery drivers do their jobs." Source

13 September 2019 (Personal Data in Australia) Australia's right-wing government seeks to extend its contempt for human rights to the field of surveillance. Even the inadequate protection of requiring consent for redistributing personal data will be eliminated from the proposed law.

13 September 2019 (India and Assam) India's cruel government says it will expel everyone in Assam that has been unable to prove Indian ancestry. Since Bangladesh won't let them in, India will have to bribe some country to take them all. Perhaps Papua New Guinea will take them. But India might find it easier to make their lives so difficult that most of them die.

13 September 2019 (The Kardashian Show) (satire) Kim Kardashian tried to escape in a rowboat after discovering that her whole life had been a scripted TV program.

13 September 2019 (Corporations tax avoidance) The 2017 Republican tax cuts enabled more companies to do business in the US and pay no income tax.

12 September 2019 (Malaysia wiping out indigenous peoples) Malaysia is wiping out its indigenous peoples — cutting down their jungle homes, giving them unsafe water, and making them die of unknown diseases they had no immunity for. This is, I suppose, to bully them into becoming Muslims. Malaysia officially rejects freedom in the domain of religion.

12 September 2019 (Australia deporting New Zealanders) Australia's government is demonstrating its cruelty by deporting New Zealanders that have lived there for decades, if they were sentenced to prison. Australia is not finding many refugees to deport, but its government depends on scapegoating someone.

12 September 2019 (Moscow's internet voting system cracked) An investigating hacker has cracked Moscow's internet voting system. Voting over the internet is an absurd idea. In the case of Moscow, it hardly matters since those elections are rigged anyway.

12 September 2019 (Face recognition in China's schools) China announced it would limit face recognition in schools. This is the practice that the new plan would restrict. Bizarrely, this means China is ahead of the US on one aspect of anonymity protection.

12 September 2019 (DMVs are selling private data) DMVs in States around the US are taking drivers' personal information and selling it to thousands of businesses. Even worse, they are making the info available to other government agencies that persecute people for reasons unrelated to driving.

12 September 2019 (Scientist activism) When officials spit on scientific knowledge and invite disaster, scientists must not limit themselves to developing more scientific knowledge for officials to ignore. They need to join in protests demanding officials heed science.

12 September 2019 (Liberty University's core mission) (satire) … members of the Liberty University board told reporters Monday they were concerned investigations into Jerry Falwell Jr.’s corruption risked undermining the college’s core mission of subjugating women and gay people.

12 September 2019 (Pretending to be perfectly objective) "Conservatives are more open to leftwing arguments when they come from people who don't pretend to be perfectly objective." This makes sense, because that pretense is dishonest; people who sense a hint of it are likely to distrust the speaker.

12 September 2019 (Trumpets) Trumpets seek to raise 2 million dollars to fund fishing expeditions to find accusations to make against reporters that publish bad news about right-wingers.

11 September 2019 (Construction of fossil fuel facilities) The giant planet-roaster companies have not slowed their construction of fossil fuel facilities. Biggest Fossil Fuel Extractors Warned They Risk Wasting $2.2tn "in a Low-Carbon World." That is to say, the money they put into planet-roasting facilities may win them no profit if governments wake up and prohibit or prevent actually using it for unlimited extraction. Even worse, they might succeed in preventing governments from shutting off the extraction and the greenhouse gas emission. Eventually civilization will start teetering and their profits will not be worth very much.

11 September 2019 (Proposed AI doomsday machine) A proposed AI doomsday machine would not even appear necessary if the conman hadn't rejected arms limitation. Of all the ways to avoid a nuclear first strike attack, arms control treaties are the best. They reduce the danger of accidental nuclear war as well as intentional nuclear war. And they save a lot of money, too.

11 September 2019 (Computer game loot box gambling) Buying a loot box in a computer game is effectively a form of gambling, and gambling companies advertise in the games which sell loot boxes. The article may be is using some specific legal definition of "gambling", which excludes loot boxes. I don't see any reason to allow governments to legislate for me what the word "gambling" means. What governments can legislate is what kinds of gambling to allow. Loot boxes don't make games more fun, only more exploitative. So let's prohibit them.

11 September 2019 (Urgent: Affordable insulin) US citizens: call on Big Pharma to make insulin affordable, as it used to be. If you sign, please spread the word!

11 September 2019 (Panda politics) China uses pandas as instruments of international public relations. Now Germans are turning that around by calling two newborn pandas "Hong" and "Kong". To maintain its monopoly on pandas, China only leases them, never selling them, and the lease says that all offspring belong to China. But this is no reason for Germans to call the pandas by the names that China says are "official". One small but significant way to push back on China is by not making any particular fuss about pandas.

11 September 2019 (Cash in Austria) Austrians have made the right to pay cash an election issue. Please help do this where you live.

11 September 2019 (Levy on sweets) A 20% levy on cakes and sweets would be more effective than taxing sugary drinks, suggests a study by nutritionists.

11 September 2019 (Dissent in Indonesia) Indonesia plans to prosecute a prominent human rights lawyer for spreading disagreement with the official line. Following the bully, Indonesia describes this dissent as "fake news". I've warned for years that laws against "fake news" are an excuse to prosecute whoever disagrees with the lies of tyrants.

11 September 2019 (Hurricane Dorian) Michael Mann: Global Heating Made Hurricane Dorian Bigger, Wetter — And More Deadly.

11 September 2019 (Israeli annexation) Netanyahu said he would claim to annex the territory of Israel's colonies. The conman will surely say that the US "recognizes" the annexation. The next president should recognize Palestine as sovereign over the West Bank. US congresscritters' staff went on a tour which included an Israeli right-wing extremist who endorsed assassination of the last Israeli prime minister that was serious about making peace.

11 September 2019 (CIA and Abu Dhabi) The CIA makes Abu Dhabi a blind-spot (surely under orders from above) as it intervenes in various other countries.

11 September 2019 (MUROS surveillance vans) "Discover, identify and interfere": the MUROS surveillance vans. One use of these is to watch and listen to everyone at a protest or demonstration.

11 September 2019 (Amazon preservation) We can't expect billionaires to donate to preserve the Amazon forest; many of them are profiting from destroying it. In effect, Bolsonaro is working with and for them. This article goes too far in treating the Amazon forest solely as the property of the indigenous people that live in it, and hyping their authority. If they decided to sell their land, or accept royalties from farmers, that would not make it acceptable to cut the forest down. The reasons not to allow this are global. Calling it "the lungs of the Earth" is basically correct (even though a little exaggerated, since the rest of the Earth's forest share in the role). The extinction of perhaps half a million species (counting microbes) that live only there would be a disaster even if the forest had no human inhabitants. The global heating effects would also be disaster.

10 September 2019 (Urgent: Stop Nestle from overdraining river) Everyone: call on the Suwannee River Water Management District not to let Nestle overdrain the Santa Fe river. If you live in a place where the public water supply is potable, you can also help by avoiding bottled water. When I travel I carry a refillable water bottle, and I rarely use bottled water except where it is medically necessary. If you sign, please spread the word!

10 September 2019 (Bogus Johnson declares himself autocrat) "Boris Johnson is using the act of leaving the EU as a vehicle for his goal — showing the impotence of his adversaries." And that of Parliament. In effect, he is declaring himself autocrat and defying anyone in Britain to prove him wrong. Even though Parliament is fighting back, he could build support for brushing away democracy. The UK's democracy has grave problems. As in most countries, plutocrats have too much power and subvert the state to their interests. However, the remedy must be more democracy, not less.

10 September 2019 (Robot cash registers) The AFL-CIO is supporting an Oregon ballot initiative to limit the number of robot cash registers a store can operate. I support this initiative but I'd rather set the limit at zero and extend it to other kinds of stores.

10 September 2019 (Internet of Stings) The Internet of Stings has stung users of a proprietary program for adjusting a certain telescopic rifle sight. The US has demanded the list of all the 10,000 or more people who have downloaded the app. The investigation aims at possible illegal export of the telescopic sight. The goal seems valid to me, but seizing data about over 10,000 people to investigate the crimes of a few of them should not be allowed. If the program had been free software, the issue would not even arise. Thus, one of the forms of surveillance attached to many proprietary programs is keeping track of who uses it.

10 September 2019 ("Canceled" for criticizing thugs and flag) The University of Alabama squeezed out a dean because he had criticized US thugs and the American flag for their association (over time) with racism. The flag of the US stands for the country. I love my country but recognize that it kept blacks in slavery for a long time. So even though I would not draw the overall conclusion about the US and its flag that Dean Riley drew, I can't fault his criticism. I also agree with the article's disapproval of "cancel culture".

10 September 2019 (Overt endorsement of bloody military coup) Bolsonaro overtly endorsed the bloody military coup in Chile. He has kept company with supporters of Brazil's military government, but this is more explicit.

10 September 2019 (Neoliberal economists) "Neoliberal economists present themselves as ‘neutral’ technocrats, but they’re actually partisans for the status quo [and for inequality]. Don’t fall for it."

10 September 2019 (The Keystone XL planet-roaster pipeline) Most Democratic candidates have pledged to cancel the permit for the Keystone XL planet-roaster pipeline. One, however, is Biden his time, or perhaps under pressure from rich fossil fools that support him.

10 September 2019 (European Green New Deal) Proposing a European Green New Deal, including an Environmental Justice Commission for compensating colonized countries for the harm done by extraction there, and prosecuting ecocide.

10 September 2019 (Conman uses racism to disguise looting) AOC: the conman's real purpose is looting the treasury, but he uses racism to disguise it. (To his followers, racism looks better than looting.) We need to attack the cynical racism to expose the sincere looting.

10 September 2019 (Brazil's indigenous peoples) Bolsonaro has declared his hatred for Brazil's indigenous peoples. Evidently he wants to burn them out of their homes. People in Brazil and elsewhere are organizing to fight this.

10 September 2019 (Google search ads) Accusing Google search ads of being a shakedown for businesses.

9 September 2019 (Urgent: Divestment from fossil fuels) US citizens: call on Germany to make the European Investment Bank get out of fossil fuels. If you sign, please spread the word!

9 September 2019 (Urgent: Stop funding fake abortion clinics) US citizens: call on Congress to stop HHS from spending medical funds on Obria and other anti-birth control, anti-abortion fake clinics. If you sign, please spread the word!

9 September 2019 (Urgent: Cut funding for ICE and CBP) Call on Congress to cut funding for ICE and CBP and put a stop to the agencies' backdoor money grabs. If you sign, please spread the word!

9 September 2019 (Thugs permanently paralyze prisoner) Prison thugs in Florida attacked prisoner Cheryl Weimer and broke her neck. She is now permanently paralyzed. The motive for the attack is that she complained that her work was causing her pain due to a physical ailment.

8 September 2019 (Urgent: Accountability for selling PFAS) US citizens: call on Congress to hold companies accountable for selling PFAS chemicals and concealing the danger of them. If you sign, please spread the word!

8 September 2019 (Military occupation of Kashmir) The military occupation of Kashmir has now lasted 30 days. We cannot believe anything that the Indian government says about what is happening there. Perhaps five civilians have been killed. but it could be 500 or 50,000.

8 September 2019 (British oil tanker held by Iran) Iran is still holding the British oil tanker that it seized in apparent retaliation for the Iranian tanker that the UK had seized. This does not seem justified to me, nor an effective way to push back against the US tactics.

8 September 2019 (Assets of US workers) US workers now have as much assets, on the average, as they had in 2007. But still 30% less than in 2003.

8 September 2019 (Warren's climate plan doesn't go far enough) Warren's climate plan doesn't recognize the need to cut down on fossil fuel extraction everywhere — not merely on public land. An infra-red photon doesn't discriminate between CO2 molecules that came from fuel mined on public land, and molecules from fuel mined on private land.

8 September 2019 (Why is Biden with the co-founder of a natural gas company) "If Biden is serious about taking on the power of the fossil fuel lobby, why is he going to a fundraiser hosted by the co-founder of a natural gas company?" Biden may not have known Goldman founded a fossil fuel company, but he knows Goldman is rich. Biden is too friendly with plutocrats to be any use in taking their power away.

8 September 2019 (US citizens on terrorist watch list violates rights) A federal court ruled that putting US citizens on the "terrorist watch list" violates their constitutional rights. Bravo! But we have to see whether this leads to a real change. And it is unfair to foreigners, too.

8 September 2019 (NRA designated as a terrorist organization) San Francisco's city council voted to designate the National Rifle Association as a "terrorist organization". The NRA uses disinformation tactics to promote sales of guns, and supports candidates that are right-wing extremists (Republicans). That is harmful, but it is not terrorism. It is wrong for any government (or the UN) to arbitrarily attach the label of "terrorist" to an organization. Such designation is legitimate only as the result of a fair trial.

8 September 2019 (US intervention against al-Shabaab cannot succeed) The US intervention in Somalia against al-Shabaab cannot succeed, because it doesn't recognize the role that al-Shabaab plays in life in Somalia. The article omits to mention that the US is responsible for the very existence of al-Shabaab. The Islamic courts movement had taken control of Somalia had established peace. Peace with incomplete respect for human rights, to be sure — Islamists oppose some aspects of human rights — but peace with incomplete human rights was a big step up from faction war with incomplete human rights. Then Ethiopia intervened, clearly as a US proxy, to destroy the Islamic courts government. One part of it, no longer in power, was al-Shabaab.

8 September 2019 (Bogus Johnson told aids plan to prorogue Parliament) Bogus Johnson told his aides weeks ago that he planned to prorogue Parliament (and effectively rule without Parliament), even as he continued to say publicly he had no such intention.

8 September 2019 (Solitary confinement has made prisoner severely mentally ill) A prisoner in Virginia was kept in solitary confinement for almost 2 years, and it made him severely mentally ill. For instance, he can no longer communicate in English, only mutter unintelligibly. And he cannot recognize his mother any more. This makes me think of the terribly sad ending of the great movie, Brazil. The nastiest part is the fact that prisoners in solitary in Virginia that can't communicate in written English can never get out of solitary. What kind of fool cannot recognize the injustice of this?

8 September 2019 (Young Chinese posting messages to attack Hong Kong protesters) Young Chinese are posting lots of messages to attack Hong Kong protesters and sentimentally support mindless loyalty to their mind-controlling government. Thoroughly credulous teenager volunteers work along with paid propagandists. They are organized into groups and follow government orders; they simply are not paid. They can be compared with the credulous Americans who thought that Dubya did Iraq a favor by hijacking the US military to conquer and occupy that country.

8 September 2019 (Refugee children separated from parents are suffering from PTSD) The inspector general’s office in the Department of Health and Human Services reports that some refugee children separated from their parents suffer from PTSD.

7 September 2019 (Devastation in the Bahamas) Hurricane Dorian is devastating the Bahamas. Its winds were stronger than in other hurricanes. No one could get around, not even ambulances. Some houses were flooded up to the second story by the ocean. Global heating will bring us even stronger hurricanes in the future if we allow the plutocrats to keep it going.

7 September 2019 (Netherlands tax haven) The Netherlands is a tax haven, and companies including Uber are taking advantage of it. Rather than convincing tax havens to change their laws, I think other countries should cancel the deductability of payments to businesses in those countries.

7 September 2019 (Bogus Johnson) Bogus Johnson appears to be lying about negotiations with the EU in order to manipulate domestic politics. I think it would be wiser for the EU to cancel discussions with Bogus so that he can't pretend he is on the verge of making a deal.

7 September 2019 (Artificial creation of memory) Artificial creation of a memory has been done in a lab in transgenic mice. Although it is several big steps from there to mind control of humans, it is not too early to think about where we need to stop this. And it is certainly not too early to think about establishing democratic control over the state, which is what we would need in order to stop this at any future point.

7 September 2019 (Drones at airport) "Activists plan to release drones near [Heathrow] airport. Their possible arrest is a small price to pay for fighting the climate crisis."

7 September 2019 (Amazon income tax) Amazon has tripled its income tax payments in the UK, from just barely more than nothing to little more than nothing.

7 September 2019 (Retail face recognition) Public pressure eliminated use of face recognition on cameras in a retail area in London.

7 September 2019 (Carrie Lam) Carrie Lam, who heads Hong Kong's government, was recorded telling Hong Kong business owners that she wished she could quit but China was somehow stopping her. She also told them they could not expect China to send its army in as a "solution" to the inconvenience of protests. Of course she could quit. She could flee to the US and ask for asylum. Her whole family could go. For a government to have a "CEO" is despicable in itself, but that accurately describes the despicable governmental system of Hong Kong.

7 September 2019 (Photos with wild animals) Interacting with wild animals, even coming close to them, can cause them stress that injures them. But tourists now do this seeking an appealing photo.

7 September 2019 (Camden police department) Camden, New Jersey, is trying to organize a police department in place of the thug department it used to have. Cops are now trained in many ways to deal with problems without force.

7 September 2019 (Expensive school uniforms) Many state schools in England are driving families into penury by demanding students wear expensive customized uniforms. I can think of two ways parents can work together to resist this swindle: Make unauthorized copies of the school's logo and sew it onto cheap generic uniforms.

Organize a "uniform strike". If enough parents together refuse to buy the expensive uniforms, they can make the school back down. Meanwhile, they can teach their children how to respond with defiance if anyone in the school sneers at them for not having the fancy expensive school-specific uniform: "My parents are right to prioritize things that we really need. If you want to blame someone, blame the Tories for allowing schools to demand expensive uniforms which are a burden on students' families. And for making so many Britons poor."

7 September 2019 (Elites golfing) Elites are golfing as global heating effects destroy and kill. How much destruction and death will it take before they stop?

7 September 2019 (Writings from the past) "Enid Blyton had racist views. But I still read her." I agree that we would be fools to "cancel" writings from the past over prejudice in them. Readers who understand what prejudice is will be able to note it and criticize it as they read. However, young or naive readers may simply accept it as normal, and that is what we would want to prevent. Perhaps it would be good to publish these works with a preface that points out the prejudice mentioning a few instances and challenges the reader to spot other instances.

7 September 2019 (Door spy cameras) Ring does not support face recognition … yet.

7 September 2019 (Sex workers' safety) Some cities are setting up infrastructure to help sex workers' safety and quality of life. What remains to be done is find an effective way to free trafficked workers (whether in sex work or some other kind of work).

7 September 2019 (Georgia Republicans harassing opponents) Georgia Republicans are harassing their opponents with subpoenas based on no grounds. The Republican Party stands for "power by hook or by crook."

7 September 2019 (Greta Thunberg) Greta Thunberg says that her form of Asperger's syndrome makes her stronger. Her rebuke makes Andrew Bolt look very small-minded and foolish. However, his mockery may be effective with the right-wing audience he hopes to influence. They often judge people by condemning those who disrespect authority or seem somehow not to be as people "should" be. Pointing out these things about Thunberg might reduce her influence and that may be all he cares about.

6 September 2019 (Teen convicted of sending photo of perself) As has happened many times before, a teenager in the US has been convicted of sending someone a nude photo of perself. It should never be a crime to send a nude photo of yourself, not for anyone of whatever age. It could make sense to prohibit persuading a minor to send a nude photo of perself, and redistributing one without permission.

6 September 2019 (Sanders and Warren) The Democratic presidential race is heading towards Sanders vs Warren. The article's title is misleading: Sanders is not "fighting" Warren and neither is Warren "fighting" Sanders. I am very glad to see the way that they compete but refuse to be enemies. I would be terribly disappointed if one of them drops out and does anything other than endorse the other.

6 September 2019 (Deportation thugs) Calls to End Inhumane Border Conditions Aren't Enough. ICE (the deportation thugs) Must Be Abolished.

6 September 2019 (Climate defense) Climate defense activists plan to shut down transportation in Washington DC. The danger is enormous, and such annoying protests may be the only way to make plutocratist officials allow actions to change course.

6 September 2019 (Disaster aid funds shifted to refugee prisons) The cruel bastard shifted funds from disaster aid to fund imprisonment of more refugees. This way he can cause suffering for potentially everyone located in the US whether citizens or not.

6 September 2019 (CEOs and stockholders) Stiglitz: even supposing that CEOs have good will when they say that income for stockholders is not the highest value, we can't count on them to change in practice.

6 September 2019 (Violent thugs enter home without warrant) Thugs entered a home without a warrant and one started choking a teenager who had properly refused to open the door. The thug desisted after being informed he was on candid camera. A lawsuit is not enough to redress this act of violence. It calls for criminal prosecution.

5 September 2019 (Brain-reading software and freedom) More about brain-reading software and freedom. Brain reading is more intimate than sex. I think that "affirmative consent for each step" is a little too strict for sex, but maybe it is the right standard for neurotech.

5 September 2019 (Conversing with the conman's supporters) Jane Fonda describes knocking on doors and conversing with voters that supported the conman — to listen and make a connection. I think it is a good thing to do if your talents lean towards that.

5 September 2019 (The time and place to teach empathy) An important Massachusetts high school exam asked students to portray the viewpoint of a white woman refusing to help a runaway slave. Some black students were so upset by this that they did badly on the rest of the exam from that point. The ability to present viewpoints you disagree with, even strongly oppose, requires empathy. Practising that must be a useful exercise; I think I could have learned a lot if I had practiced it more. But we shouldn't ask students to start that exercize in the middle of a high-stakes exam. If each student does dozens of such exercizes, over a period of a few months, with no special pressure, the student may become comfortable with portraying attitudes that disgust per.

5 September 2019 (Pro football and cognitive problems) A study found that 12% of pro football players developed cognitive problems in their 30s and 40s, in contrast to 2% of the general public. Let's put an end to professional football. There are lots of less-dangerous sports that people could obsess over, if they want to obsess over a sport.

5 September 2019 (Technology for deducing thoughts) Technology for deducing thoughts from observations of the brain is still in its infancy, but it is not too early to discuss legal limits for it. The right number 1 in this article, "to freely decide you want to use a given neurotechnology or to refuse it," is obviously insufficient. You have the right to decide whether an insurance company can track your car's movements with a GPS box, but many people can't afford the extra cost of insurance without tracking. You have the right to work without a LinkedIn account, but many jobs will pass you by if you don't. We need a stronger version of that right, one which will stop anyone from pressuring you to say yes.

5 September 2019 (Armenia's water supply) A foreign mining company wants to open a gold mine that could poison Armenia's water supply. Protesters have blocked the mine, but the company threatened to use business-supremacy treaties to sue the country if the government does not attack the protesters. The government of Armenia should pull out of those treaties and negotiate new treaties without ISDS ("I Sue Democratic States"). Companies that make exploitative "investment" deals with a corrupt, nondemocratic government deserve to lose the investment. That will teach them not to make exploitative deals with a corrupt, nondemocratic government.

5 September 2019 (Protests against fracking in Britain) Protests against fracking have been effectively banned in Britain. The protesters have lost the legal support from Friends of the Earth because the organization can't afford the risk of being made to pay the frackers' legal bills. The frackers can make that prohibitively expensive just by spending a lot.

5 September 2019 (Indian army occupation of Kashmir) Kashmiris report beatings and torture by the Indian army of occupation. Since India is responsible for the lack of communications in Kashmir and the lack of official responses, we must presume these accusations are valid.

5 September 2019 (The British constitution) The British constitution, which consists mostly of traditions, has proved unable to stand up to the dishonesty-without-bounds of Bogus Johnson, who wields the Queen's authority, never mind that he isn't nominally a monarch. It is not clear that a European-style president and written constitution would keep Britain safe. That did not keep Hungary and Poland safe. Likewise, the cheater is attacking the weaknesses of the written US constitution.

5 September 2019 (Massive imprisonment in the US) President Clinton accepted responsibility for contributing to massive imprisonment in the US. I think he is mistaken in claiming that his law was an important factor in reducing crime. The crime rate fell in the 1990s because of factors such as removing lead from gasoline in the late 70s.

5 September 2019 (Johnson arranges to shut down Parliament) Bogus Johnson has arranged to shut down Parliament after just one week, to prevent it from doing anything to alter his plan to take the UK out of the EU without any trade deal. Since most MPs are against this, they are trying to pass a law within that one week. Meanwhile, Bogus is trying to present himself as the people's hero for defeating Parliament. Right-wing authoritarians operate by scapegoating and condemning democratic institutions. Bogus has found a way to combine the two by making Parliament his scapegoat.

5 September 2019 (Air conditioning and the carbon budget) The US has set a standard for use of air conditioning that won't fit its carbon budget, and the rest of the world is copying it. The oil price shock of the 1970s made air conditioning (and buildings designed to require it) a public concern. But that did not lead to much change in construction practices. Back then, I slept in a room without air conditioning. In periods of hot weather, it was too hot for me to sleep, even with a window fan and a fan blowing at me. I wish now that I knew what the temperature was in my room, but I did not get a thermometer because knowing then would have made no difference.

4 September 2019 (How Technology is Hijacking Your Mind) How Technology is Hijacking Your Mind — from a Magician and Google Design Ethicist. I find it regrettable that the article talks of "consuming" whatever you see on a web site.

4 September 2019 (Trials for prisoners in Guantanamo) Five prisoners in Guantanamo are supposed to have a trial soon. It is a special "military tribunal" designed not to properly respect the rights of the accused.

4 September 2019 (Guantanamo prison) Guantanamo prison now requires journalists to be accompanied all the time and to submit their articles to military censorship.

4 September 2019 ("Kessler syndrome") Destruction of satellites in war could bring on the "Kessler syndrome" depicted in the film Gravity, making all space travel impossible. This problem has already started, and it is getting worse, but very slowly. There are efforts to design a system to clean up the debris. When I saw the film Gravity, all I felt at the end was sadness for this great loss. The survival of one astronaut made hardly any difference relative to that.

4 September 2019 (Residents of Assam declared non-citizens) India has declared 2 million residents of Assam to be non-citizens, supposedly Bangladeshis though India made no effort to verify that. The aim, I believe, is to kick out Muslims by labeling them as foreigners, but some Hindus were thus designated also. Court cases were decided in such a sloppy fashion you'd think it was Alabama. In principle these people could be deported, but in practice Bangladesh will not accept them. With the cruelty of the BJP, they could be imprisoned until dead, or made into a caste of enslaved workers.

4 September 2019 (Phone location tracking) Phone systems don't always track phone location data correctly. Errors can lead to false criminal convictions. In principle, they can also lead to false acquittals. The crucial point about these errors is that they aren't enough to make phone location tracking safe for society.

4 September 2019 (The sweatshop service economy) Workers in the sweatshop service economy are inventing ways to organize and even strike. Gaming the system can get you something, but real victory comes only when you make the system change. Unions, when they were strong, achieved that by means of contracts with the company. These forms of resistance rarely reach that point. They need support from the state. To put an end to this oppression of workers, vote for Sanders and Corbyn.

4 September 2019 (Ecocide) A just international order should stop and punish ecocide as well as genocide. It will be hard to get plutocratist governments to do this. They are on the side of destruction.

4 September 2019 (Assassination of Chechen rebel) The assassin who killed an exiled Chechen rebel in Germany last week was apparently sent by the Russian military.

4 September 2019 (Extreme weather reducing wine production) Extreme weather has destroyed 12% of France's wine production this year. Governments have focused on fossil fuel income and disregarded the loss of other income that fossil fuels increasingly cause.

4 September 2019 (Tribe of isolated rich sociopaths) (satire) Widespread human-caused fires … revealed a small tribe of isolated rich sociopaths who are completely untouched by consequence, … "Decimate" is an interesting word because it means to take or destroy one tenth of something. If what you mean is not about one tenth, why not say simply "destroy", "ravage" or "ruin"?

3 September 2019 (New York City restaurants doing well) New York City raised the minimum wage for restaurant workers, and right-wingers said this would cause restaurants to fail — but they are doing very well.

3 September 2019 (Coalition of parties in Italy) Salvini used his coalition partner, the Five-Star Party, to seize opportunities to show off his cruelty and recruit support based on cruelty. Recently he decided it was time to dump the partner and have another election, after which he hoped for absolute control. However, the other parties put together a coalition and there will probably not be an election. He remains dangerous, but at least he won't be able to look so tough.

3 September 2019 (Cameras on cars) Side-view mirrors on cars may be replaced by cameras. If the cameras were used only to show the driver the view, at the moment, I wouldn't object. But if they record, they are a surveillance threat. I propose a law that cameras installed in a car by the manufacturer must be designed not to record or transmit the video anywhere. No exceptions.

3 September 2019 (US border thugs) A US border thug has pled guilty for violently attacking a border crosser. Being punched in the face is not part of the legal treatment of unauthorized immigrants.

3 September 2019 (Effective anti-smoking policies) Britain's anti-smoking policies are effective: cigarette use has fallen by 25% since 2011. Some fraction of them will have been replaced by e-cigarettes, but those are surely not as dangerous as ordinary cigarettes.

3 September 2019 (Urgent: Amazon deforestation) Everyone: call on BlackRock to stop financing deforestation of the Amazon region. If you sign, please spread the word!

3 September 2019 (Johnson and Parliament) Bogus Johnson wants to knock Parliament for a loop so he can impose a neoliberal fate on Britain, lying all the way. Parliament will have one week to stop him.

3 September 2019 (United Flooded States) The United Flooded States of America organizes Americans whose homes have been flooded for collective action, such as demanding aid for moving to higher ground.

3 September 2019 (Face recognition in school) The GDPR may be developing some teeth: a school in Sweden has been fined for using face recognition to take attendance.

3 September 2019 (Global heating and Hajj) Global heating will threaten Hajj pilgrims by making Mecca so hot that just being there can cause heat stress. This may happen occasionally as soon as next year. Will this be enough to sway the heart of Salafi Arabia's acting king, and the other Muslim countries that sell fossil fuels?

3 September 2019 (Arrests in Hong Kong) China is arresting prominent supporters of democracy in Hong Kong, hoping that the protests will collapse without them — but the protests have no organizers, and they continue anyway. Joshua Wong (one of them) Predicted Hong Kong Crackdown in Interview Before Arrest.

3 September 2019 (Forms of money in prison) Prisoners in the US now use prepaid purchasing cards as a form of cash. They also use various commodities as money.

3 September 2019 (Immigration prison hunger strikes) Some refugees from India are on hunger strike in US immigration prisons. Several are being force-fed, which violates their right to refuse medical treatment. One of them is in danger of being killed by incompetent medical care.

3 September 2019 ('Green' initiatives) Businesses promote "green" initiatives that make only a tiny difference but may save them money. If the hotel room is 75 F, I will need a powerful fan in order to sleep.

3 September 2019 (Leather and Amazon destruction) Use of leather is directly pushing the destruction of the Amazon forest. Apparently the production of beef doesn't produce enough leather as a byproduct.

3 September 2019 (Students' phones) Many US schools require students to lock their phones into a pouch during the school day. This seems to be a good thing, as far as I can tell from the article, but it doesn't do the whole job. It ought to block the phone's radio reception and transmission, so that the phone can't track the students' movements in school. It should also block sound; otherwise any phone can keep listening to the whole class, if its software has been remotely modified to do that.

3 September 2019 (Infliction of suffering on Palestinians) One of the ways Israel inflicts suffering on Palestinians in Gaza is by limiting electricity there. Israel just cut it in half.

1 September 2019 (Urgent: No President is Above the Law Act) US citizens: call on Congress to pass the No President is Above the Law Act, so presidents that are criminals can be prosecuted after they leave office.

1 September 2019 (Site that leads Muslims away from extremism) The UK set up a media web site to lead Muslims away from extremism by raising other important social and political issues. It seems like a good idea to me, but why treat it as a secret? Is there some other side to it that we still don't know about?

1 September 2019 (Rematerialised ghosts of facists) The west is being destroyed, not by migrants, but by the fear of migrants. In country after country, the ghosts of the fascists have rematerialised … They have successfully convinced their populations that the greatest threat to their nations isn’t government tyranny or inequality or climate change, but immigration.

1 September 2019 (Dangerous consolidation of media) Sanders's plan to protect media from dangerous consolidation: block mergers, undo some past consolidation, fund independent media, and limit the dominance of Facebook and Google over media. I'd like to see more details of how he would limit the dominance of Facebook and Google, but in principle I'm in favor. I support the rest of the plan, too. This would be a candidate for using my proposed progressive tax on business to pressure media giants to split up.

31 August 2019 (Revealing bulletproof vests) (satire) "We’ve been seeing some students wearing revealing bulletproof vests, so I just wanted to remind all you ladies that your kevlar must cover all your vital organs," …

31 August 2019 (Subsidized rent) Santa Monica subsidizes the rent for some of the old people who live there. This is better than not doing so, but it has a drawback: it is a private subsidy for landlords, and as rents increase, the subsidy will increase too. It would be better to build public housing, which means that the state makes the investment and gets the profit, but less profit, because this will expand the housing supply.

30 August 2019 (Urgent: DoorDash tips) In the US: call on DoorDash to stop confiscating workers' tips. You can also ask the restaurant, before you order takeout, "Do you use DoorDash for deliveries?" If it does, say "I will order somewhere else." If you sign, please spread the word!

30 August 2019 (FBI search list) Journalist Dave Lindorff has been put on an FBI-controlled list for an extra search when he boards a plane to the US. He knows this because a British official told him — the FBI won't confirm it. Fortunately for him, his harassment is minor: the usual quick explosives test, when he flies to the US. For others, it results in substantial harassment. The fact that a journalist is on the list suggests this is all politically motivated.

30 August 2019 (Amazon deforestation) Brazilian Amazon deforestation Surges to Break August Records.

30 August 2019 (Private social credit system) Private companies including Uber, Airbnb and WhatsApp are building a private social credit system, in which anyone can be banned arbitrarily from the very dis-services that people say they "can't live without". If a bar or restaurant insisted on knowing who I am before letting me in, I'd leave pre-emptively.

30 August 2019 (Google's browser dominance) Google uses its dominance over browsers to defend its ad business. This exactly what antitrust law was designed to deal with. It suggests that breaking up Google would do some good. It would not go far enough, however, because it would not put an end to surveillance capitalism.

30 August 2019 (Money for Amazon fires) Burner Bolsonaro rejected the 20 million dollars to help put out fires in the Amazon, not for being too little, but for being too much. (More than zero is too much.) The latest idiotic distraction is to call this "colonialism". The Brazilian government claims the power to burn every tree in Brazil.

30 August 2019 (The next G7) "We need to cancel the next G7. Let's resume them when Trump is gone." The point of the G7 meetings is cooperation (even if only partial) among the most powerful countries. The bullshitter has no interest in that. It is useless to make a deal with him, since he may break it the next day or the next month. He will attend the meeting only to sow discord — he is the drama queen that would be king. Why make an opportunity for him?

30 August 2019 (Koch brothers campaigns) The Koch brothers funded organized campaigns to block construction of public transport in various cities across the US. Less public transit means they sell more oil. In a few decades, it means a bigger disaster with a bigger chance of killing you.

30 August 2019 (Vaping and recycling) Vaping's Other Problem: Are E-Cigarettes Creating a Recycling Disaster? There is an obvious solution: impose a deposit that is high enough to discourage one-time use.

30 August 2019 (Urgent: Domestic Workers Bill of Rights) US citizens: call on Congress to support the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights Act. The article brings up race in a way that is not truly pertinent. The US society of extreme inequality dumps injustice on the poor, and due to racism and other forms of prejudice, members of disprivileged groups are more likely to be poor. Therefore, many unrelated injustices hit them harder, including the mistreatment of domestic workers. But we don't need to refer to that to justify this bill, because it is a simple matter of right and wrong. Domestic workers deserve justice regardless of their demographics and regardless of whether they suffer from prejudice.

30 August 2019 (Urgent: Media coverage of Amazon fires) US citizens: call on media to cover the fires in the Amazon as much as they covered the fire in Notre Dame cathedral.

30 August 2019 (Stretching the term "autism") The term "autism" has been stretched so far that it is incoherent: to stretch from the mild abnormalities or Asperger's syndrome to mentally crippling disabilities. It may be the case that they all result from the same biological cause — does science know? But even if so, we can distinguish them for moral, social and legal purposes.

30 August 2019 (Regulation on face recognition) The EU is considering a weak regulation on face recognition. All it would do is give people the right to be informed when their face was recognized — and not always even that. This by itself would not protect society from massive surveillance, but the information obtained could aid campaigns to do that.

30 August 2019 (Bogus Johnson acting like monarch) Bogus Johnson has openly told Parliament it has no authority over what he does. He is trying to act the absolute monarch. The last time someone tried that, Parliament had him executed. The death penalty is wrong, but Parliament could sentence Johnson to life in prison.

30 August 2019 (Chinese expat writer Yang Hengjun is being investigated for spying) Chinese expat writer Yang Hengjun is being investigated for spying. More precisely, with "committing espionage crimes", which could mean anything that China wants us to think of as if it were spying. Tyrannical governments often are very secretive and may consider ordinary journalism, picking up information from the public, as spying.

30 August 2019 (US Forest Disservice) The US Forest Disservice proposes to eliminate environmental disclosure and public comment for over 90% of its decisions about permitting roads and exploitation in national forests. It would be able to trash any amount of forest land provided it does so in medium-size chunks.

30 August 2019 (The cruel structure of the gig economy) The cruel structure of the gig economy — or service sweatshop economy — is illustrated by a British family about to become homeless, after the breadwinner died because he didn't dare skip work to see a doctor.

30 August 2019 (Global aircraft production down after Boeing crashes) Aircraft Production Down 24% Globally after Boeing 737 Max Crashes. Each airplane contributes greatly to global heating. If this downturn means less flying in the future, that will be a good thing. But we cannot leave that to chance — we need a tax to make sure it happens.

30 August 2019 (US banking and tax regulations) US banking and tax regulations are ruining the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in other countries, who were born while their mothers visited the US and thus have US citizenship but were not aware of that. The US should exempt foreign citizens who have not, in the past 10 years or since reaching adulthood, done anything to assert or acknowledge a connection to the US. However, in the mean time, other countries should protect their citizens.

29 August 2019 (Correction on Gun Control Note) In 2018 I thought I understood an article to say that military-style rifles make wounds that are more likely to kill or maim than ordinary hunting rifles. I posted about that, and referred back to it several times. Later it was pointed out to me that the article was really comparing rifles to handguns. This led me to change my conclusions, so I have changed that 2018 political note.

28 August 2019 (Urgent: Election security reform) US citizens: call on Congress not to let Mitch McConnell block election security reform. If you sign, please spread the word!

28 August 2019 (Urgent: Oppose racial discrimination) US citizens: oppose allowing use of algorithms to implement racial discrimination in housing. If you sign, please spread the word!

28 August 2019 (Oil extractors) Oil extractors want big subsidies to drill in deep waters off Australia's south coast, and risk a big spill. There will be no risk about the contribution to global disaster, however. That will be a certainty.

28 August 2019 (Lead in Newark water supply) The lead in the water supply of Newark, New Jersey, is due to corroded pipes. They need to be replaced. In the mean time, the city is providing residents with water filters.

28 August 2019 (Nauru) Nauru bars the foreign press, but it has enough democracy that leading politicians can lose elections.

28 August 2019 ("Centrist" Democrats) Plutocratist "centrist" Democrats could lose the next election. They could also kill you, some decades down the line.

28 August 2019 (Flawed voting machines) "Express Vote", a system that US states are buying in 2019, has two big flaws: the ballots are marked by computer with bar codes (and the voter is required to trust that computer isn't cheating), and even so the scanner can't read them all correctly. A court prohibited the use of Georgia's voting machines, which make no paper ballots at all. I hope Georgia won't switch to "Express Vote".

28 August 2019 (A world without David Koch) (satire) "I don’t want to keep living in a world without David Koch," said former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, one amongst a throng of weeping Republicans including Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, and Mitt Romney…

28 August 2019 (Gas export plant in Mozambique) The US Export-Import Bank has resumed financing increased CO 2 emissions with a gas export plant in Mozambique. Plutocratist "centrist" Democrats joined with Republicans (always plutocratists) to restart that organization. The secondary argument that Mozambique might itself have a use for burning that gas rather than exporting it is an example of obsolete thinking. Where that gas might be burnt is a side issue; to reduce global disaster, which will fall on Mozambique along with everywhere else, we must keep fossil fuels in the ground.

27 August 2019 (The Israel Project) The Israel Project, which did dirty tricks against US organizations that opposed Israel's treatment of Palestinians, has shut down. The proximate cause is that it ran out of money, but I wonder whether its supporters have moved to a new organization which has not yet acquired a bad reputation.

27 August 2019 (Assad intends to conquer all of Syria) Assad stated he intends to conquer all of Syria. That includes Idlib, now ruled by Islamists but inhabited by millions of Syrian civilians that would not be safe in Assad's hands. It also includes Rojava. If Rojava has no ally to rely on, it cannot resist forever.

27 August 2019 (UK consulate jailed by China) Simon Cheng, employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong, has been released by China after being jailed with no announcement. It is absurd to jail someone for hiring prostitutes, but when China wants to use someone as a pawn, it will make up any sort of excuse.

27 August 2019 (Total repression imposed on Biarritz) A meeting of the G7 ministers in Biarritz has been the occasion to impose total repression on that town.

27 August 2019 (Lead in Newmark, New Jersey water) Newark, New Jersey, has a problem with lead in the water. This should not be an excuse to take control of the city's water permanently away from the city.

27 August 2019 (Me-too frenzy) In "me-too" frenzy, crossed signals about sex can easily be inflated into "rape". If people rush to judgment, in an informal way, that can destroy a man's career without any trial in which to clear his name.

27 August 2019 (Racist bias in danger of being extended to Jewish roles) The racist bias that presents itself as opposition to "cultural appropriation" is in danger of being extended to roles that are Jews. I can understand the argument that actors from visually distinctive ethnic groups should be chosen for roles of those groups because they tend to be excluded from other roles. But now that so many old plays are being redone with women in male roles, why couldn't we have non-Caucasian actors in Caucasian roles too? That issue does not apply to Jews, because Jews have not, in general, been excluded from roles that are not defined as Jewish. Nobody suggested that Zero Mostel should not play Pseudolus on the grounds that that character was a Roman. That sort of nonsense might happen in the future if the idea that Jewish parts go with Jewish actors catches on.

27 August 2019 (US legal system isn't effective at fair trials) The US legal system is not effective at giving everyone a fair trial. When the US gets desperate about punishing a certain group, it has a tendency to railroad some of them. Hamid Hayat was convicted falsely of being part of a "terror network" that didn't exist at all.

27 August 2019 (University reparations for slave money) Glasgow University will dedicate 20 million pounds to research on development, in conjunction with a university in Jamaica, as reparations for donated money obtained from slavery. I support reparations for slavery (and, in the US, for the century-long subsequent legal discrimination against blacks). The reparations should be designed to correct the self-perpetuating damage that is now inflicted on the descendants of those who were legally discriminated against I don't know what would be effective at making a long-term change, but I think it needs to be done at the level of society, not just by universities.

27 August 2019 (Australia wants refugees in prison) The Australian government put hundreds of refugees into prison in its client state, Nauru. When they get sick, Australia wants to keep them there till they die.

26 August 2019 (Urgent: Stop DNA testing of refugee families) US citizens: call on the deportation thugs to stop DNA testing of refugee families. It is an unjust surveillance system, and not necessary for keeping the family together. If you sign, please spread the word!

26 August 2019 (Turkey forcing refugees back to Syria) Turkey is forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria — even queer Syrians who could be murdered when sent back to Idlib, ruled by Islamist rebels. I wonder if they would be any safer in Assad's territory.

26 August 2019 (Comedian Samantha Kureya) Comedian Samantha Kureya, who satirizes the tyrannical Zimbabwean regime, was grabbed by armed men, beaten, and made to drink sewage (dangerous to health). Adding insult to injury, they also stripped her.

26 August 2019 (Bogus Johnson's lies) Bogus Johnson and his pro-rogue supporters keep lying to the British about imaginary concessions that the EU will supposedly offer, any day now. I think I know what Bogus Johnson intends: to get the UK out of the EU through any lies necessary, so as to force it into a much worse set of business-supremacy treaties with predatory governments such as the US and China.

26 August 2019 (Koch brothers) One of the Koch brothers will no longer harm the world. Those who inherit his wealth might be just as bad, or might be better.

26 August 2019 (Amazon rainforest fires) Amazon Rainforest Fires: Global Leaders Urged to Divert Brazil from 'Suicide' Path.

26 August 2019 (Monsanto) Monsanto lobbied Congress to pressure regulatory agencies to go easy on Roundup. When the International Agency for Research on Cancer declined to do so, Monsanto organized a campaign to cut its funding.

26 August 2019 (America's gun violence problem) A real solution to America's gun violence problem goes beyond regulations on buying guns. We need to have a lot fewer guns, and more control over where they are. Michael Moore, in Bowling for Columbine, reported that Canada has strict safety regulations on handling a gun when taking it out of the house. That might be a good idea.

26 August 2019 (Urgent: Amazon forest destruction) US citizens: call on BlackRock to stop financing destruction of the Amazon forest. If you sign, please spread the word!

26 August 2019 (Internet in New Guinea) Indonesia says that its colony in New Guinea has "returned to normal", but "no internet connection" isn't normal there.

26 August 2019 (Alaska changing) Alaska used to be cold. There, as in many other places, global heating has caused a permanent change in life. Global heating denial must give way to global heating Denali.

26 August 2019 (Climate debate) The Democratic National Committee didn't approve a climate debate, but did decide to let candidates join to hold other non-DNC debates.

26 August 2019 (Interdimensional immigration prison) (satire) The US deportation thugs are opening an interdimensional immigration prison so they can store any number of prisoners. It will also have the capability to drop prisoners into a black hole.

26 August 2019 (Google searches) Google is using its monopoly power to drive searchers to Google disservices. Less than half of Google searches result in a visit to a non-Google site. I can't access Google search: I browse through Tor, with LibreJS blocking nontrivial nonfree Javascript code, and google.com blocks such access. I find that unfortunate, because sometimes Google searches used to find interesting things I did not find in duckduckgo.com/html. But I won't accept either of those two tracking mechanisms, so bye bye Google search.

26 August 2019 (DRM and the DMCA) DRM is still evil, and the DMCA is still unjust. More about the injustice of Digital Restrictions Management. Nowadays, a cable box is malware in more than one way. It still does DRM, but nowadays it snoops on people too. I refuse to tolerate this injustice, so I do not have a cable box.

26 August 2019 (Informal land titles) Blacks and indigenous Americans often have informal title to their land, and this has been used in the US to alienate their land. Senator Warren has proposed a plan to help them formally clarify the title.

26 August 2019 (Fighting a class war) Sanders dares to say that the rich people of the US have been fighting, and winning, a class war.

25 August 2019 (Diplomacy with Iran) Iran has jailed another Iranian citizen who works for the UK government. I feel for Tyson, and for Amiri; but when he demands that the British government do something to free Amiri, he mistakes the UK for the great power that it once was. Bogus Johnson tried demanding that Iran free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and Iran responded with "You can't make me, nyah nyah!" Her husband also wants to meet with officials to demand they "do something" more. But that would be futile again. Imprisoning people as pawns is cruel and unjust, when Iran does it and when China does it. But there is nothing the UK can do to prevent it. The only way the UK government could help free Amiri is with quiet, slow diplomacy. But first the UK should stop supporting the conman's plans for war with Iran.

25 August 2019 (Global heating) It has become so hot in the UK that a cycad can reproduce there.

25 August 2019 (Hunting intrusive pythons in Florida) Hunting intrusive pythons is becoming a passionate hobby for some in Florida. It behooves us to think of protecting the Everglades from being inundated, too.

25 August 2019 (E-cigarettes) Use of e-cigarettes does not lead Americans to smoke. On the contrary, a lot fewer Americans smoke now than in 2002.

23 August 2019 (Censorship) When Antifa demands government censorship of right-wing extremists, it goes too far. We all depend on the freedom to state our political views. We who oppose right-wing extremists must fight against government censorship, because if government censorship is allowed, we will be the first to be stopped from speaking.

23 August 2019 (Urgent: Eliminate abortion gag rules) US citizens: call on the Senate to eliminate the domestic and global abortion gag rules. If you sign, please spread the word!

23 August 2019 (Israeli army destroys water tank) The Israeli Army destroyed a water tank used by Palestinians in the Jordan Valley for irrigation. Israel is trying to chase them out, so it never gives permission to build anything, not even a water tank. This policy made the water tank "unauthorized", which was an excuse to destroy it.

23 August 2019 (Microsoft snoops on recordings of users) Microsoft recorded users of Xboxes and had human workers listen to the recordings. Morally I see no difference between having human workers listen and having speech-recognition systems listen. Both intrude on privacy.

23 August 2019 (Review of anarchism) A review of anarchism. A hundred years ago, there were anarchist societies on Earth, places where there was no state, no government. But that did not in all cases mean that everyone was equal. In some peoples in Melanesia, the men who were most politically adroit gained a kind of political power by drawing other men into client relationships with them. Those who had many clients were called "big men", and sometimes they would lead their clients to fight the clients of other big men. The fighting continued until European colonial states made them stop. "Big men" continued to exist, but they were limited to peaceful means in their competition for power. I feel an attraction to anarchy, but I do not endorse anarchism because there are many jobs we need the state to do.

23 August 2019 (Tuvalu and Australia) A message of hope: Australians could yet succeed in stopping their government from wiping out Tuvalu and then Australia. If peaceful means do not succeed in preventing the murder of billions, violent means will be justified. Given that Australia's present course of action will predictably kill tens of millions of people (that would be Australia's share of the billions), destroying Australia's fossil fuel facilities should be legally justified under the principle of necessity (to prevent a worse crime). Since the operation of Australia's fossil fuel facilities and shipping will contribute to making many lands uninhabitable, including Tuvalu, they are in effect weapons of mass destruction. Perhaps Tuvalu should declare war on Australia and send commandos to destroy those facilities and sink the coal ships.

23 August 2019 (Bully cancels trip to Denmark) The bully said he wanted to buy Greenland from Denmark. When Denmark refused to sell, he cancelled a coming trip there, as punishment to Denmark. I suppose Danes feel relieved rather than punished. This is not the first time the US demanded to buy another country's territory. In 1845 the US asked to buy a part of Mexico. When Mexico refused, the US Army fought its way to Mexico City and occupied it until Mexico's government agreed to the sale. Henry David Thoreau famously went to jail rather than pay tax for that war of aggression. The treaty promised that Mexicans in the transferred territory could keep speaking Spanish.

22 August 2019 (Building irrational anti-semitism) The bully accused American Jews of "disloyalty" — disloyalty to what, one wonders — for being loyal Americans and voting for the Democrats who (more or less) support their views of what is good for the US, instead of supporting his right-wing extremist flunky, Netanyahu. I think his aim is to build up the irrational anti-semitism which is one of the bases of his support, and an illogical reason is as effective as a logical one.

22 August 2019 (Deportations from Australia) Australia is following the example of the US, in deporting people to places where they have not been since infancy, don't know anyone, and don't speak the language.

22 August 2019 (Arrest of would-be mass shooters) Six would-be mass shooters have been arrested in the US in just two weeks. Although these people appear feckless, I think they posed somewhat of a real threat -- more so than the Walter Mitty-ish would-be Islamist terrorists that the FBI used to arrest. Here is why. Those people dreamed of making a bomb, but would never have been in a position to make one without help from FBI "informants" — thus, they were not really capable of hurting anyone. In addition, sometimes those "informants" persuaded people who were reluctant to get involved at all. It appears that these people wanted to use guns, which maybe they could have obtained, and they announced the plans on their own.

22 August 2019 (China) China says it makes two commitments: to healthy life and the wild, and to economic growth, In practice, the latter takes priority. Neither China nor the US can easily escape from the trap of extreme capitalism.

22 August 2019 (Business supremacy treaties) A UK mining company used an ISDS treaty to force Armenia to allow a gold mine that threatens the country's main water supply: Lake Sevan. Armenia is rather arid to begin with. ISDS stands for "I Sue Democratic States", and it is one of the ways business subjugate the governments that are supposed to be democratic.

22 August 2019 (US deportation prisons) A class-action lawsuit accuses US deportation prisons of failing to provide basic medical care, and sometimes even food.

22 August 2019 (US children and teenagers) US children and teenagers today are more often depressed, more often anxious, and more often suicidal. It may be because their lives are regimented and isolated all the time, like living in a reeducation camp.

22 August 2019 (US missile testing) The US has already tested a missile banned by the 1987 intermediate-range missile treaty which the numskull just cancelled.

22 August 2019 (Open Arms rescue ship) Spain is sending a ship to take the refugees off the Open Arms rescue ship that Salvini forced to stay at sea.

22 August 2019 (Carbon offsetting) "Carbon offsetting" sounds simple, but planting a tree is not guaranteed to sequester carbon later. That will happen only if the tree grows large. But it might die instead. The tree might be cut down. It might burn in a wildfire. It might die because the region becomes arid. It might be killed by a tropical parasite that moves into the area because it is hotter.

22 August 2019 (Moscow internet voting) The Moscow city government will allow internet voting, and the system is easy to crack. That election will be garbage.

22 August 2019 (UK consulate employee in Hong Kong) China has jailed an employee of the UK consulate in Hong Kong, and is holding him incommunicado. It is not safe to visit China. You could be used as a pawn to punish your country.

21 August 2019 (Campaign to ban killer robots) The campaign to ban killer robots is being held back by the US, Russia, and some other less powerful countries.

21 August 2019 (Voting machines) Voting machines still in use in US elections are vulnerable to cracking.

21 August 2019 (Rejection of "shareholders above all") Many large US corporations have officially rejected the evil principle of "shareholders above all else in the world." Arguably, what they do in practice isn't maximizing the return to shareholders, but maximizing the CEOs' pay. Nonetheless, the rejection of that supposed obligation will be of help politically.

20 August 2019 (Property tax rate) California Is Headed Toward a Titanic Battle Over Raising Property Taxes (for commercial real estate only, not for homes). I'm in favor of this, but I suggest also establishing a progressive tax rate for property taxes. There is no reason to limit the tax rate on mansions to the same percentage as the tax rate on ordinary homes.

20 August 2019 (Marvel chairman supports Orange Skull) Art Spiegelman wanted to compare the Red Skull, Captain America's enemy decades ago, to the Orange Skull that threatens America today, in his introduction to a book about the first decade of Marvel Comics. But the chairman of Marvel is a big supporter of the conman, and demanded Spiegelman remove it. So Spiegelman published his introduction elsewhere.

20 August 2019 (The refugees on Manus Island) The last 120 remaining refugees dumped by Australia on Manus Island will be permitted to move to the capital of Papua New Guinea. In a city they may have a better chance to fit in and avoid being noticed in unpleasant ways.

20 August 2019 (Bombing Idlib into rubble) Assad's forces and Russian forces are bombing Idlib into rubble, advancing in a wave behind which is a desert. No civilians wait to be captured.

20 August 2019 (NYC has fired thug) New York City has fired the thug that put Eric Garner in a choke-hold and thus killed him. It should not have taken years to do this.

20 August 2019 (Salvini is keeping refugees at sea) Salvini is keeping a hundred refugees, rescued at sea, bottled up for weeks on a ship where they have no room to walk. None of the refugees would stay in Italy — they already have invitations to other EU countries. But that does not deter Salivini's sadism: he hurts them because he can, to demonstrate his strength, fascist style. We know the recipe: pick some people too weak to defend themselves, call them a menace, and vent sadism at them. If they die, that proves Salvini's worthiness to rule and wreak more suffering.

20 August 2019 (The land of farmers) US government policies, compared with racist voting restrictions, took away the land of a million black farmers, especially from 1950 to 1969. Under Reagan, most US family farms (even those owned by whites) were wiped out by luring owners to take loans they could not pay back.

20 August 2019 (Biden's lack of excitement) Perhaps the US voters prefer Biden because of his lack of excitement. If so, how sad and how foolish, because he won't do anything to restrain the plutocrats, not push hard enough to save us from global heating disaster. If he is nominated, I will vote Green. I'd rather vote for a good candidate that loses than a useless candidate that wins.

20 August 2019 (Mercy killer sentenced to thirteen years) Donna Green asked her boyfriend, Robert Ronald Cooper, to give her a fatal dose of heroin to end her painful illness. He did so, and has been sentenced to 13 years in prison. Given the other stated circumstances, I could understand doubting his assertion that she requested this. But supposing she did so, he does not deserve to punished at all for helping her escape that pain.

20 August 2019 (China is deploying robot judges) Reportedly China is deploying robot judges. I suppose text-to-speech is sufficient for announcing a verdict that was decided in advance.

20 August 2019 (Iranian oil tanker now freed) The Iranian oil tanker seized by Gibraltar is free to leave. The question now is whether the US will seize it on the high seas.

20 August 2019 (Deceptive abortion clinics) The deceptive "crisis pregnancy centers" that pretend to be abortion clinics use a loophole to get listed in Google searches without any indication to the user that they are not real abortion clinics.

20 August 2019 (Investigation of professor Sheck dropped) The New School has dropped its investigation of Professor Sheck. Her alleged wrong was to quote author James Baldwin correctly.

20 August 2019 (Protests against Bolsonaro) The mainstream media are downplaying large protests against Bolsonaro.

20 August 2019 (North Sea cod crashing again) The cod in the North Sea recovered when given protection, but now they are crashing again. The water there may now be too warm for them.

20 August 2019 (Bernie Sanders's plans) Sanders stated his plans for the criminal justice system: eliminating cash bail, shortening sentences, legalizing marijuana, ending the death penalty, and banning government use of face recognition. I basically support these plans. Naturally I don't agree with them 100%, but they would be a great step forward. We need to prohibit most use of face recognition regardless of what entity is doing it. I might permit use of face recognition in narrow circumstances, one of them being under a specific court order to look for specified persons in a specified area.

20 August 2019 (Papuan independence protesters arrested) Indonesia has arrested 43 Papuan independence protesters for nothing more than throwing the Indonesian flag into a sewer. Conservative minds want to demand "respect" and punish people for not giving it. This is morally misguided: to get respect, you must earn it, and that goes for states as well as people.

19 August 2019 (Very urgent: Real climate debate by DNC) US citizens: call your representative in the Democratic National Committee and say you want a real climate debate. When you enter your zip code, it should show you a number to call.

19 August 2019 (Urgent: Support H.R. 3222) US citizens: call on Congress to pass the No Federal Funds for Public Charge Act (H.R. 3222). This would prevent implementation of the cruel bastard's rule change that is designed to block low-income Americans from bringing their spouses and children to the US.

19 August 2019 (Tuvalu's global heating presentations) Tuvalu's presentations about global heating disaster failed to penetrate the closed eyes of Australian politicians, but did spoil their pretense of reaching out in friendship to the Pacific island nations.

19 August 2019 (Biometric ID) Is your bank pressuring you to use biometric ID? If so, please write to rms at gnu dot org. It could be useful if you document what is happening.

18 August 2019 (Goodyear workers underpaid in Mexico) "They (unionized Goodyear workers) are not mad at the workers in Mexico. They are mad that Goodyear went down there and underpaid those workers. They are mad that Goodyear is taking our work and moving it there."

18 August 2019 (Crippled Apple devices) When Apple suspects a user of fraud, it judges the case secretly and presents the verdict as a fait accompli. The punishment to a user found guilty is being cut off for life, which more-or-less cripples the user's Apple devices forever. There is no appeal.

18 August 2019 (Mauna Kea telescope) Hawaiians say that blocking construction of a telescope is fighting "corporate culture". Notice the words "it is said" which the article used to cast doubt on the practical reasons to put the telescope there, while saying nothing about what they are. Some obvious reasons why Mauna Kea is an unusually good place to put the world's biggest telescope: Mauna Kea is high (better seeing conditions); the air is clean (better seeing conditions); there is very little light pollution (fainter objects are visible); it is fairly close to the equator (can view nearly all the sky); there is already a good road down to facilities not far away (makes construction cheaper). Blocking the telescope would do no actual good for Hawaiians and would be a loss for all humanity.

18 August 2019 (Moderate orc voter) (satire) We Need a Wizard Who Can Appeal to the Moderate Orc Voter.

18 August 2019 (Protest in Melbourne) There was a protest in favor of democracy in Hong Kong in Melbourne, Australia. State-managed Chinese social media stirred up a lot of young Chinese expats to rally against them. A physical tussle developed. The article does not say, but I expect that the supporters of China started the tussle. Propaganda has taught them that the cause of China's power is sacred and that anyone who questions it is evil. Many Chinese students go to Australia, and China has a history of using them for political intimidation in Australia. It is important to develop systematic ways to expose students from China to other values while they are in Australia. One idea that occurs to me is to have a kiosk which can tell people whether their mobile phones, which they have "switched off", are really off. It would be interesting to tell students from China whether China is snooping on the conversations around them. It would be interesting for everyone else that carries a Stalin's Dream device, too.

18 August 2019 (Bringing relatives to the US) The bully's latest act of contempt for the non-rich is to forbid them from bringing spouses or relatives to the US. Ironically, the effect of this is much worse because of the decreasing real wages that employers in the US have been permitted to pay.

17 August 2019 (Snooper wants to extend "USA Freedom Act") The snooper wants to extend the "USA Freedom Act", which gave the NSA power to spy on Americans. Meanwhile, the rest of the U SAP AT Riot Act was already made permanent, but we need to get rid of it.

17 August 2019 (Epstein Guards) (satire) Epstein Guards Placed On Disciplinary Leave For Allowing Selves To Be Distracted By Mischievous Monkey That Stole Key Ring.

17 August 2019 (Slavery in Virginia starting in 1619) Many articles are being published which describe slavery in Virginia as starting in 1619. In fact, the Africans arriving then were indentured, like many of the white settlers. It was several decades later that this was replaced with slavery and racism. Being indentured was rotten, but still left some minimal rights, and the indenture ended after specified term of years.

17 August 2019 (White supremacism seeping into ALEC) White supremacism is seeping into ALEC. I don't think racism is any part of ALEC's mission. ALEC is a dooH niboR campaign and focuses 100% on promoting class injustice. But it's impossible nowadays to package lots of Republican plutocratists without finding crumbs of white supremacism mixed in.

17 August 2019 (Right to change our minds) "Social media must not rob us of the right to change our minds." That is what Twitter does. I refuse to be part of a "tribe" of people who have to agree. I hope to persuade you of various views, but I don't want to lead a tribe in which people would be compelled to follow my views.

17 August 2019 (Cut off donations to protect the Amazon forest) Germany and Norway have cut off donations to a Brazilian fund that is supposed to be used to protect the Amazon forest. Bolsonaro has undermined the activity this was supposed to support.

17 August 2019 (Buenos Aires Judge Bans Delivery Apps) Buenos Aires Judge Bans Delivery Apps After Road Accidents Spike. The company PR department said its first priority is the health of its couriers, but the dispatcher was evidently taught to value the product more. How can we interpret this contradiction? I suspect that the dispatcher was taught the company's real values by the real pressures placed on per. Nothing teaches managers to avoid work accidents like making the company pay for them. That's what worker's compensation is for. But the piecework sweatshop economy makes the workers "independent contractors", so they don't get workers' compensation. Change that, and the companies may learn to truly value the workers' health.

17 August 2019 (The Pacific Island Forum) The Pacific Island Forum almost failed to reach any agreement on a communique, because of the dispute between some countries threatened by global heating and the planet roasters of Australia. After many hours they reached a compromise which calls for some action — but which Australia will not heed. I think it was a strategic mistake to compromise with Australia. These callous right-wingers will continue working for disaster no matter what they say. It would have been better for the event to split and make a statement condemning Australia (and China, and the US, etc.).

17 August 2019 (US congress members blocked from Israel) Netanyahu decided not to allow Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to lead a tour of members of Congress to Palestine. This has earned him a lot of criticism already. But I think he has become a supporter of his fellow right-wing extremist, the bully, and does not care about alienating Democratic US Jews.

17 August 2019 (Searching with out suspicion) In the UK as in the US, searching people on the street with no specific suspicion does little to reduce street crime, but it's a great way to harass minority groups and make them resentful. No wonder Bogus Johnson wants to do more of it.

17 August 2019 (Treating racial slurs as unutterable taboos) Americans who oppose racism are going nuts, and treating racial slurs as unutterable taboos, rather than the insults that they are. Even to quote a use of the taboo word, regardless of why, unleashes condemnation. In fear of that taboo, a famous writers' famous quotation was altered and missed its intended point, and a professor is being investigated for calling attention to that. I urge people to familiarize themselves with the difference between using a word and mentioning it. I don't use racial slurs, because I don't want to insult people, but it is impossible to discuss racism clearly without mentioning (talking about) those slurs. Likewise, I never use the term "intellectual property", but I mention it to say why it spreads confusion.

17 August 2019 (Destruction of oceans has doubled) Humanity's Destruction of Oceans Nearly Doubled Over a Decade, Scientists Warn, and Could Double Again Without Urgent Action.

17 August 2019 (Ryan Twyman) A gang of LA thugs came up suddenly at Ryan Twyman as he was sitting in his car, and quickly began shooting. Then they harassed his family.

16 August 2019 (US history against Hispanics) The US has a long history of violence against Hispanics; initially Mexicans.

16 August 2019 (Free movement of plant diseases) "Free movement of goods" includes free movement of plant diseases. Many species of trees will be wiped out in many countries.

16 August 2019 (India's plan to declare Muslims stateless) India is requiring Bengali-speaking inhabitants of Assam to prove their ancestors lived in Assam before 1971, or face being declared stateless. Many of them are illiterate and can't understand the documents they need to search for. If they can't prove they are descended from Indian citizens at that time, they will be presumed stateless. This seems to be a scheme to eliminate Muslim citizens from India.

16 August 2019 (Urgent: Accountability for poisoning people) US citizens: call on Congress to hold corporations accountable for knowingly poisoning Americans with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

16 August 2019 (Urgent: Block fossil fuel developments) US citizens: call on California governor Newsom to block all new fossil fuel developments and cut back use of existing fossil fuel facilities.

16 August 2019 (Muzzle velocities) When I posted that assault weapons should be banned because they fire with higher muzzle velocities, and therefore the wounds they cause are more grievous and more likely to be fatal, I misinterpreted the article I was referring to. This was pointed out to me by a reader. The comparison actually described by the surgeon was between high-powered rifles and handguns. The point is that all high-powered rifles produce wounds that are more harmful and more likely to kill, than the wounds made by handguns. This means I need to change the conclusions I drew. My revised conclusion is that we should require high-powered rifles owned by the public to be designed to hold a small number of rounds, contained in a fixed part of the rifle rather than in a magazine that can be quickly replaced.

15 August 2019 (The free software movement) By these criteria for effective altruism, the free software movement is a good choice to have a high impact. Their criteria are Great in scale (it affects many people’s lives, by a great amount)

Highly neglected (few other people are working on addressing the problem), and

Highly solvable (additional resources will do a great deal to address it). Is the free software cause "highly neglected"? Thousands of people are working on developing free programs, but most of them call the the programs "open source" and are not thinking about the injustice of nonfree software. So they don't look for projects that could enable many users to escape from some nonfree software.

24 July 2019 (Weak "data protection" laws) Google and Facebook are campaigning for the US to adopt the sort of weak "data protection" laws that won't hamper surveillance capitalism much. The concept of "ambient privacy" refers to what I have campaigned for years to protect: not having data collected about you.

24 July 2019 (Domestic abuse) "Today, we know that that the techniques common to domestic abuse match those used by practically anyone who trades in captivity: kidnappers, hostage-takers, pimps, cult leaders."

24 July 2019 (Live expectancy of wealthy vs poor) In a wealthy neighborhood of Chicago, the life expectancy is 90. In a poor neighborhood, it is 60. In other words, the plutocratic trickle-down that condemns people to poverty also condemns them to death. The Chinese economic system serves Chinese people better than America's system serves Americans. I disagree with one point: the article says not to blame US corporations for taking advantage of this system. Their political influence, their money, changed our system so that it serves them rather than us. They deserve to be blamed for that. But even a corporation that done nothing beyond taking advantage of laws in ways that harm people still deserves our condemnation. "We are not violating laws" is not a defense for spreading suffering. The condemnation will provide the impetus to make them stop.

24 July 2019 (Urgent:_call_on_CNN) Everyone: call on CNN to add a progressive questioner in the Democratic debates.

If you call, please spread the word!

24 July 2019 (Republican_anti-sexuality) Some male Republican politicians say they refuse to meet privately with female reporters. Aside from promoting anti-sexuality, this can harm women's careers. Shouldn't they impose the same requirement on male reporters, for the same reason? There is no telling what two men might get up to in private.

24 July 2019 (Legality_of_vegetable_names) On the legality of calling a vegetable product by names that imply meat. I think the term "veggie burger" is legitimate. There are many kinds of "burgers", so the term does not imply any specific ingredient. I think it's the same for "sausage" &mdash sausages also can have many kinds of ingredients. However, it should be illegal to use the words "meat" or "beef" to name a product which isn't made (respectively) from meat, or from beef.

24 July 2019 (Anonymizing_data_isn't_anonymous) A general demonstration that anonymizing data is ineffective for protecting privacy.

24 July 2019 (Boris_Johnson's _Iran_decision) In dealing with Iran, Boris Johnson will have to choose between two conflicting pressures: the interests of his country, and demands of the bully. The bully wants the UK to be in conflict with Iran; specifically, to hold Iran's tanker no matter how Iran retaliates. The UK's interest is to make a deal and free both tankers. I expect that Johnson values the bully's backing more, so I predict he will not exchange the two ships.

24 July 2019 (Burning_the_Amazon_rainforest) As the city of Manaus grows, people are constantly burning off part of the Amazon rainforest in order to make space for houses.

24 July 2019 (Abandoned_oil_ship) An oil storage and transfer ship, moored off the coast of Yemen, has been sitting unused and unmaintained since 2015. It could leak much more than the Big Spill. It could also explode.

24 July 2019 (Australian_thugs) Australian thugs arrested French documentalists who were filming a protest against the planned new Adani coal mine. If global heating disaster kills billions of people, this mine's contribution will amount to thousands. The principle of necessity would justify sabotaging the mine to prevent it from killing those thousands.

24 July 2019 (Teachers_stress) The UK's department of education did a survey to see what was causing stress and extended work hours for teachers. It discovered that its inspections were responsible.

24 July 2019 (US_troops_in_Salafi_Arabia) Sending US troops to Salafi Arabia will strengthen the recruiting of jihadist groups, including al Qa'ida and PISSI. If there were a real need to send troops there, I would not encourage being dissuaded by something like this. But since there is no reason to send them, we should recognize that this is an additional reason not to send them.

24 July 2019 (England_hospitals'_parking_lots) Hospitals in England have contracted out their parking lots to companies whose business model is to trick and trap drivers, using rules that are opaque or impossible in practice to follow. Even the staff get gouged. Laws should require that any parking enforcement contracts require giving the institution power to (1) forgive anyone's charges and (2) limit the fees.

24 July 2019 (Scientific_data_mining) The scientific publishers are opposed even to data-mining the corpus of scientific literature. I will be glad if Carl Malamud's hack succeeds, but let's not be distracted by it. The most important use of the scientific literature is exactly what he will take care not to make possible: to read it. Sci-Hub, by contrast, does achieve that. Thus, I admire Sci-Hub more.

23 July 2019 (Secret_911_Recordings) Many US states protect thugs and other emergency responders by keeping emergency calls secret &mdash even when the caller has died. The relatives can't find out what happened.

23 July 2019 (UK_Censorship) The UK government censorship/surveillance program which is supposed to prevent terrorism represses students and studies in UK universities. You don't need to come anywhere near wishing to commit violence before the program threatens you or blocks an event. Now, for where I disagree with the article. Sad to say, student anti-racism also aims in that direction. It is not backed by state power, so it does not threaten individuals, but if it prevents events from being held, that amounts to censorship. The UK government, while imposing its law-backed censorship, is hardly in a position to sincerely defend freedom of speech on campus.

23 July 2019 (French_Thugs_and_Extinction_Rebellion) French thugs used pepper spray on Extinction Rebellion protesters who were sitting on a bridge in Paris. The heat wave has made some French people understand what global heating disaster means. Protests will spread the awareness.

23 July 2019 (Tips_For_Staying_Civil_While_Debating_Child_Prisons.) Tips For Staying Civil While Debating Child Prisons. Most of the imprisoned immigrants are adolescents rather than children. But they do include children, too. Let's remember that imprisoning teenagers who are not threatening anyone is roughly equally bad.

23 July 2019 (Consumer_Paralysis) Inducing Consumer Paralysis: How Retailers Bury Customers in an Avalanche of Choice. One additional source of complication is when you can't choose each option independently, only a combination. If there are 10 two-way choices to make, there are in principle 1024 combinations. If companies offer just 30 different combinations, you will be overwhelmed with options, of which probably none is what you really want. With free software, you could make each choice the way you like, so it will be simple rather than overwhelming.

23 July 2019 (Future_Elite) It would be good to change the system so that the children of the elite don't have a near-lock on becoming the future elite. That alone cannot do enough. There is no way that most people can become elite. We need to make sure that non-elite people have a decent life.

23 July 2019 (Punished_for_Saving_Refugees) Captain Rackete of the Sea-Watch 3 brought refugees rescued at sea into an Italian port, and faces the possibility of 10 years in prison for this. She says her decision was necessary, and that bringing the refugees back to Libya (a country at war) was illegal too.

23 July 2019 (Republican_Violence) Oregon's Republican senators threatened violence and mobilized violent supporters to protest, to kill the climate protection bill. This illustrates Republicans' basic attitude towards the American people. They want to take power and hold it, by intimidation, violence, or any other means.

23 July 2019 (Internet_Trust) The internet is increasingly a low-trust society &mdash based on an assumption of pervasive fraud. This can lead to autocracy, in this case dominion by big companies that erase freedom. This is an additional reason to stay away from the dis-services where these frauds abound.

23 July 2019 (Green_New_Deal) If you think about the cost of not doing the Green New Deal, you see we can afford it. It is an investment in survival.

23 July 2019 (German_Extremists_Kill_List) Right-wing German extremists assembled a list of politicians and activists to kill, based on data obtained from thugs and the military.

23 July 2019 (UK_Planet_Roasters'_Victory) In a victory for planet-roasting, protesters in the UK were convicted of violating an anti-protest injunction set up to protect a fracking company. The protesters were attempting to save the lives of the people that fracking would kill a few decades from now. The judge will pressure them to say they were sorry for this. They should refuse to apologize for protecting the ecosphere. The only thing they should be sorry about is that they did not succeed.

23 July 2019 (Pride_Capitalism_in_Disguise) LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations today are "rainbow-branded capitalism": instead of liberation, they demand for queers the same strictures that most straights suffer under.

23 July 2019 (China_Paying_for_Personal_Data) In China, companies actually pay people (with household goods) for personal data to train AIs. Is this any better than what happens now in the US? I don't think so. A little pay cannot compensate for the loss anonymity cause by the spying and control that the AIs will enable.

23 July 2019 (Phones_in_Schools) "You can't enforce a ban on mobile phones in the classroom &mdash we should teach kids to hate them instead." I am doing my part &mdash please join me.

23 July 2019 (Jamal_Khashoggi's_Warning) Jamal Khashoggi warned Moroccan journalist Taoufik Bouachrine that he was a target too. Bouachrine was subsequently jailed on political charges.

23 July 2019 (Increase_in_Abortions) Ironically, the US global campaign against talking about abortion has led to a big increase in abortions in some African countries. That results from an increase in the pregnancy rate. Sad to say, not all the unintended additional pregnancies will be terminated. Some will lead soon to an increase in unintended births, which will lead in a couple of decades to an increase in unintended deaths.

23 July 2019 (Businesses_now_blocking_FOIA) The Supreme Court gave businesses the power to block FOIA requests for information about what they are doing in government contracts. Since trade secrecy is generally harmful to society, we need to move in the opposite direction: to reduce the power of business to impose secrecy when that harms society or community in any way.

23 July 2019 (Warren's_Election_Reform) Senator Warren's plan to reform elections is aimed at securing elections from rigging and theft, and removing obstacles to voting, At the general level described in the article, it looks good to me. On some issues, the details may be crucial.

23 July 2019 (London_Thugs_Pay) The London thug department has been forced to pay compensation to anti-fascist protesters that it besieged for hours on the street, then arrested.

23 July 2019 (Facebook_Crypto currency) Facebook's proposed currency is marketed as "decentralization" but actually it is an attempt to supplant banks with a system under complete centralized private control. The name "libra" refers to a unit of weight (a pound), but I expect it was chosen for its false association with "libre". It has nothing to do with freedom, though; it would create a system of unitary power rather than a system of freedom. The name is a fib. How about calling it "Fib-Lib"?

23 July 2019 (Palestine_Biometrics) Fingerprint and face scanning makes the occupation of Palestine less inconvenient, but more oppressive.

23 July 2019 (Oil_and_Gas_industry) "Stop obsessing over your environmental 'sins.' Fight the oil and gas industry instead." I agree, as regards personal consumption. However, working to construct fossil fuel facilities does a specially concentrated form of harm. I don't think that you can justify oil drilling in the name of "feeding your family", because global heating is already causing tens of thousands of American families to become destitute, and any wells you drill will make that worse in the future. The first way to fight the oil and gas industry is to stop working for it.

23 July 2019 (Candidate_Israel_Criticism) Only Sanders and Buttigieg, of the well-known presidential candidates, dared to criticize Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

23 July 2019 (Instagram_Influence) The madness of people influenced by Instagram is causing trouble for the rest of us. The simplest way to stop Instagram from annoying your life is to stop using it and stop paying attention to it6.

23 July 2019 (Self_Driving_cars) The (so-called) Self-Driving Car Is a Surveillance Tool. I say "so-called" because remote-drive software has already been developed, Unless you own the car and the software that controls it is free/libre, you cannot ever be confident that it is driving itself rather than being driven under someone else's control.

23 July 2019 (Aggression_Detection) "Aggression detector" systems for schools throw an alarm whenever someone's voice sounds "stressed". Even if the system were entirely accurate, attempting to use it would make people more stressed. Only a tiny fraction of these events represent people who are about to attack someone. In the rest of the cases, bothering them will only make their lives more miserable and more stressed. Suppose you are a teacher or school principal. How could use use these data without making the school worse? You can't. So don't use it.

23 July 2019 (Tashif Turner) US thugs will hunt desperately for an excuse to arrest someone. Chicago artist Tashif Turner had a permit to paint a mural, but he didn't have it with him, so they arrested him. But it gets worse.

23 July 2019 (UK_Visa_Discrimination) The head of a department of Unesco has decided not to hold conferences in the UK any more. It is too hard for even sponsored participants to get a visa to attend.

23 July 2019 (Insulin_Murder) Extension of patenting, together with general encouragement of greed, has made insulin so expensive in the US that American diabetics have to skimp on everything else &mdash and even then they may die from not being able to buy insulin. It amounts to murder.

23 July 2019 (Manus_Island_Refugee) The refugee who tried to kill himself by fire in Manus Island will face charges leading to life imprisonment in a smaller prison. Those who imprisoned him in Papua New Guinea and those who denied him medical treatment should be considered responsible for his "crime", which is not as grave as theirs.

23 July 2019 (Thug's_Facebook_Posts) Some US thugs are being investigated and may be fired because of fomenting violence on Facebook. Cops are supposed to be police officers, not thugs. Firing them for statements that contradict the mission of their profession is right and proper.

23 July 2019 (Companies'_Facebook ) An Australian court ruled that companies are negligent in permitting "defamatory" comments to be posted on their Facebook pages. Facebook does not give the companies any authority to moderate the comments, so the only way they can comply is by setting up a filter which rejects all comments. This is ridiculous.

23 July 2019 (Congo Population) Population is reaching crunch point in the Congo. The Pygmies, who lived there before, demand to cut down the forest that lowland gorillas live in. As the world's human population bloats, there won't be enough land for everyone. People will get desperate, and try to hang on a little longer by destroying forests, farming land that isn't suitable, catching the last few fish, and so on. But that won't do more than postpone the end. The human population will eventually be limited &mdash after everything else is gone. We need to limit the human population earlier, before that destruction occurs.

22 July 2019 (Urgent: Ban use of face surveillance) US citizens: call on Massachusetts to ban government use of face surveillance. Background information. Since this bill would only apply to government use of face recognition, it addresses only part of the problem. But that's a good start. If you sign, please spread the word!

22 July 2019 (EU considers broad censorship system) The EU is considering a broad system of censorship to apply to all internet sites and services; even to ISPs. It would that the European internet becomes like the Chinese internet.

22 July 2019 (The Cambridge Analytica scandal) "Cambridge Analytica may have become the byword for a scandal, but it's not entirely clear that anyone knows exactly what that scandal is." To try to prevent election manipulation using systems that profile people is difficult. It requires outthinking the people who are looking for clever ways to use the databases to achieve their goals. Preventing it by prohibiting data collection and profiling would be more reliable. If a database does not exist, there is no clever way to use it to undermine society.

22 July 2019 (Oklahoma suing Johnson & Johnson) Oklahoma is suing Johnson & Johnson for aggressively promoting sales of fentanyl. I think it is wrong to aggressively promote sales of any medical treatment. We must establish that corporations are not entitled to human rights, so that they can't claim they have a "human right" to publicize medicines. But the issue goes beyond advertising. We must require drug companies to include "serving patients" alongside "making money" as their responsibilities, and require participation of patient representatives in business decisions about medicines.

22 July 2019 (Tiffany Cabán) Tiffany Cabán, running for district attorney in Queens, New York, will not prosecute sex workers or their customers, and will not put poor people in jail for months awaiting trial by demanding bail money.

22 July 2019 (Urgent: Estate tax) US citizens: call on Congress to raise the estate tax. This is a way to tax the ultra-wealthy more. If you sign, please spread the word!

22 July 2019 (Australian elite) Australia's denialist voters have been bamboozled into thinking they are resisting an elite that is gratuitously forcing change on them. They don't understand that they are helping the real elite, the planet-roaster plutocrats, arrange to murder their grandchildren. But the grandchildren know this.

22 July 2019 (Offshore oil drilling) The House of Representatives put amendments into a funding bill that would block new offshore oil drilling. This is very important to do.

22 July 2019 (US border guards) Reporter Seth Harp describes how US border guards threatened to keep him in the airport indefinitely until he let them search through his phone and laptop. They lied to him sometimes, and one threatened repeatedly to kill him and lie as an excuse. I hope he is not using that phone and laptop any more. They could contain key loggers. In my personal experience, the border guards that give me the most hassle are those of Canada. A Canadian border agent, which appeared human but was apparently a robot, demanded I say what I would do when I returned to the US, while threatening to send me to the US (but not the US city I was connecting for). Once in the 90s a couple of US customs agents decided to harass me by searching my luggage, slowly. As I was not in a hurry and had only permitted goods to import, I responded by taking a friendly tone and complying with utmost diligence and care, which required me to go even more slowly than they did. Eventually they realized that their harassment tactic had backfired, so they finished the search quickly.

22 July 2019 (US soldier conscription) For the US to defeat Iran, it would need to conscript soldiers. If you are a young man, or a teenager, it is time to start organizing draft resistance now!

22 July 2019 (Concentration camps) Jewish Human Rights Scholar: Yes, America Has Built Concentration Camps. And it is not surprising that some of the prisoners in them have died as a result of the systematic mistreatment. The term "concentration camp" was initially used as a euphemism for prisons into which colonial powers (Spain, the US, and Germany) and conquerors (including the UK) forced a civilian population which was sheltering and aiding rebels. Killing them was not the specific intention, but in many of these camps the general mistreatment and lack of medical care killed substantial numbers of the prisoners. This is what the US is doing now to unauthorized immigrants. The Nazis built political prisons which were referred to as "concentration camps". Initially they did not murder prisoners outright but systematically worked prisoners to death. Later the Nazis began directly murdering large numbers of Jews (and others) in some of these camps. Thus, the term became associated with outright mass murder. The writer of that article believes that massive imprisonment is the penultimate step on the road to genocide. This may be right, because the conditions that lead to setting up such camps generate hatred. The thugs running US concentration camps hate the unauthorized immigrants. It wouldn't take much to loose the demons in them.

22 July 2019 (Psychiatrists 'in the network') Blue Cross / Blue Shield offers subscribers a list of psychiatrists who are "in the network", but only a few of them will actually accept a new patient covered by insurance. Many of the phone numbers don't even work any more. Many other insurance plans are equally bad, and it affects other medical specialties, not just psychiatrists. There is evidence that insurance companies keep the errors intentionally to discourage patients from getting care, and thus reduce what they have to pay for.

22 July 2019 (KPMG) One of the Big Four accounting companies, KPMG, has been caught cheating. Specifically, its executives cheated on ethics exams. To shut down that company would leave only three companies to choose from. We need to do the opposite: make KPMG split up — and the others, too. We need to make them so numerous that we can shut them when necessary.

22 July 2019 (Net neutrality regulations) None of the predicted "benefits" of ending the FCC's network neutrality regulations has actually occurred. When businesses claim that deregulating them will lead to benefits, they are asking the public to give them something on credit, without even a commitment to pay it back. Businesses often cheat on their commitments, so how likely are they to keep a non-commitment? The proper response to any such a proposal is, "And if that doesn't happen, then what?" Followed by, "Let's make the deregulation provisional, to be terminated automatically if any of the following problems occurs…"

22 July 2019 (Facebook video moderators) Facebook treats the video moderators like shit. And that's in addition to the depression they feel from watching the videos. The article gives no evidence that Utley's death was caused by his job, but the way the managers treated it is despicable even if they did not cause it. Naturally, these workers are subcontracted, so that Facebook can deny responsibility for how they are treated. But Facebook is in fact responsible: it demands contractors offer a low price, which they achieve by treating the workers like shit. We need laws to hold companies like Facebook responsible for the treatment of indirect workers, and give them employee rights such as sick leave. It should be a felony for employees of a company to ask a worker to sign a nondisclosure agreement covering any aspect of the working conditions, benefits, or pay.

22 July 2019 (British citizenship) Tories are gradually resolving the artificial problems they have created for people that moved to Britain decades ago with citizenship but can't prove it — by waiting for them to die. In a few years, there may be no problem left. The reason they can't prove their citizenship is that Tories deleted the government data base which would have proved it. In recognition of its own fault, the British government ought to give them the benefit of the doubt.

21 July 2019 (Tax incentives for leveraged buyouts) In support of Senator Warren's bill to cut off tax incentives for leveraged buyouts. I disagree with part of the argument — namely, arguing from efficiency as the primary goal. There are other important goals, such as avoiding concentration of whatever industry. These other goals strengthen the case for this law.

21 July 2019 (Charter of the Trump Organization) The State of New York should dissolve the charter of the Trump Organization for its persistent history of crime.

20 July 2019 (The hate-spewer's own country) The hate-spewer should go home to his country, but where is that? I think his country of origin is the one located, mythically, straight down from wherever you are.

20 July 2019 (Iran seizes oil tanker) Iran has seized an oil tanker. Now I suppose it will suggest to the UK an exchange of captured ships. I have not seen any explanation of why the EU's refusal to trade with Syria would have anything to do with Iran's trade with Syria. Syria, Assad's empire, is an ally to be ashamed of, but not worse than the US's ally, Salafi Arabia.

20 July 2019 (Yang Hengjun imprisoned in China) Chinese expat writer Yang Hengjun has been made a political prisoner in China. He is accused of "crimes" which are bullshit excuses for political persecution, comparable to the US charges against Julian Assange and Edward Snowden. However, China nowadays applies its repression far more broadly; mere opinions are enough. This is why I decided, a few years ago, not to go to China any more.

20 July 2019 (Privatized state surveillance) The most egregious aspects of Palantir's privatized state surveillance of just about everyone.

20 July 2019 (Boris Johnson's support for the EU) Boris Johnson, who stands to become the next prime minister of the UK, wrote privately that he was in favor of keeping the UK in the EU. A year later he supported the dishonest campaign to take it out.

20 July 2019 (Europe must defend Taiwan) Hong Kong showed China is a threat to democracy. Now Europe must defend Taiwan.

19 July 2019 (Expulsion of bigots) There is a proposal to require expulsion of any member of the Labour Party if there is clear evidence that the member is bigoted. The title of the article is misleading -- mere accusation would not require expulsion. There would have to be "irrefutable evidence." I am in favor of this rule. I don't think that parties should tolerate bigotry against any group, and that includes Jews. The Republican Party should adopt the same rule. What I disagree with is the party's decision to adopt a controversial criterion for judging anti-semitism, which was designed to shift the boundary that separates criticism of Israel from anti-semitism.

19 July 2019 (Urgent: Fossil fuel divestment) US citizens: call on Harvard to divest from fossil fuels. If you sign, please spread the word!

19 July 2019 (Extinction denialism) Extinction denialism: right-wing politicians undercount actual extinctions in order to block policies to prevent future extinctions. This reminds me of the way right-wing politicians cited Iraq Body Count to undercount the number of Iraqi war dead from Dubya's occupation of Iraq. Iraq Body Count did (does?) a valuable job by making a list of the identified, reported deaths, but using that to estimate the total will obviously give a low result. I think Iraq Body Count ought to make a prominent statement to this effect. Maybe the IUCN Red List should do likewise. In the case of extinction, we cannot detect the extinction of species whose existence we have not yet recognized. These could number in the millions.

19 July 2019 (Extinction Rebellion die-in) Extinction Rebellion held a die-in in front of the New York Times, demanding the newspaper do justice to the danger.

19 July 2019 (Palestinian deal) The conman's "deal of the century" for Palestinians includes a lot of money to be paid to Palestinians in the future. In other words, he's asking the Palestinians to give him something on credit. You'd have to be nuts to give the trumpets anything on credit. Remember the building contractor that did work on a Trump building, and was still suing to get paid for it when the conman was inaugurated? He was not the only one.

19 July 2019 (Getting paid for data) Evgeny Morozov agrees that getting paid for data by Facebook will not compensate for the damage done by the power Facebook gets by having that data. The idea that "you should own your data" is too weak a foundation to resist the systematic manufacture of consent. It puts each person in the position of negotiating a deal with various giants — exactly the way the giants want it. Instead of negotiating individually with them, we need to join together and pass laws that stop them from snooping on us.

19 July 2019 (Iran and the bully) Iran is talking and acting tough, in response to damaging economic warfare. The bully and his men condemn this as inexplicable aggression. Several years ago I reported on how Israel used the same propaganda ploy against Hamas in Gaza. In a cycle of attacks by both sides, Israel described Israeli bombing as "retaliation" and Hamas missiles as "aggression". At that time, it was noticeable that it was generally Israel that broke the truce. That does not seem to be the case in the past year, though.

19 July 2019 (Surveillance and persecution) Yuval Harari: Pervasive digital surveillance will offer numerous ways to determine who is homosexual — or even has an unconscious leaning that way — for the sake of persecution. Likewise for any other quirks that people could be mistreated for. If you belong to some group that is targeted — blacks, Palestinians, animal rights campaigners, whatever it — the secret police of your country won't hesitate to use your quirk to force you into informing. This is another reason we must stop systems from collecting data about people. Make or sell TVs that reports on people? Go to prison! Put up a camera that identifies people? Go to prison!

19 July 2019 (Eliminating private prisons) Senator Warren proposes to eliminate private prisons completely in the US, including immigration prisons. She also plans to ban gouging prisoners for products and services. What I like best is that she endorses the idea that certain areas of activity should be off limits to profitmaking businesses. It is not yet the idea that government services should never be privatized.

19 July 2019 (Attacking the idea of truth) Today powerful tyrants don't merely lie. They attack the idea that there is such a thing as truth. What made life under the rule of Stalin and Mao so terrifying was that no lie was too much for them. The truth of your innocence meant nothing to them if they found it useful to proclaim you guilty. Today's cruel liars, including the conman, are no better. Let's compare them with the plutocrats and planet roasters. They don't mind lying, and they lie constantly about their opponents. But they do not attack the very idea of truth.

19 July 2019 (Refugees in France) Hundreds, maybe thousands, of refugees are living in France near Calais and Dunkirk. Thugs regularly chase them around, steal and destroy their tents, break their water vessels, and poison their food with tear gas.

17 July 2019 (Royal Shakespeare Company's links to BP) "With its links to BP, I can't stay in the Royal Shakespeare Company."

17 July 2019 (Threat of censorship in France) Now that France threatens a 24 hour censorship deadline for deleting articles, some politicians are trying to include revealing how farms treat animals. The tendency of governments to label animal rights activism as "terrorism" has been observed in the US, and the UK. It seems to be a natural progression. So whenever you think about a proposed "antiterrorism law", remember that animal rights activists may be included too. I do not advocate animal rights below a low level. I do advocate freedom of speech for those that advocate more (or less) animal rights than I do.

17 July 2019 (Nonfree software) The EFF has alerted the public to a particular of variety of malicious functionality of nonfree software: artificial restrictions on interoperability. This is useful, but it would have been more insightful to mention that the underlying cause: proprietary (nonfree) software. Proprietary software tends to be malicious in various other ways.

17 July 2019 (Empty federal government positions) The bullshitter doesn't want anyone in the federal government to correct his lies. Over 85% of the federal government positions that have to do with science are now empty.

17 July 2019 (Detroit thugs impose face recognition) The Detroit Police Commission excluded one commissioner from some of its meetings where it decided to impose face recognition on the public. He came to an open meeting and tried to condemn this, and the thugs arrested him. Thus tyranny marches on, imposing the tools for more tyranny.

17 July 2019 (Bottles of novichok) Charlie Rowley, suffers permanent neural damage from the novichok which killed his girlfriend. He says that the bottle he found was packaged in hard plastic and is surely not the same bottle of novichok that was used to poison the Skripals.

17 July 2019 (Manus Island refugee prison) A refugee imprisoned by Australia on Manus Island has been denied medical treatment for a long time. He set himself on fire in his room. His action seems to me as rational as any other option, under the circumstances. I suppose he hoped he would die, but so far he is still alive. Maybe now they will give him medical treatment.

17 July 2019 (Leaks say bully approved bombing) Leaks say the bully approved bombing of Iran, then cancelled it at the last moment. We can't presume any of this is true. The bullshitter uses bombastic threats as a style of diplomacy. Maybe he told the troops to get ready to attack as a form of theater, intending to cancel it. Or perhaps that never happened and some flunkies were ordered to "leak" a false story. Either way, this was better than launching a real attack.

17 July 2019 (Ballot boxes in supermarkets) New Zealand will put ballot boxes in supermarkets so people can vote more conveniently. It is good to make voting more convenient, all else being equal, but that is not the most important issue at stake. Is it feasible to prevent election-rigging via ballot boxes in a "crowded shop"? Will it be feasible to have poll watchers from all parties at each supermarket?

17 July 2019 (Personal data collections) Assigning a monetary "value" to collecting data about you would not substitute for privacy. The monetary income of selling and renting that data is not a measure of the harm done to you by collecting it. It also completely ignores the consequences of making the data available to the state.

17 July 2019 (People throw their freedom away) Swedes Are Getting Implants in Their Hands to Replace Cash, Credit Cards. It is hard to protect the freedom of people who are desperate to throw their freedom away.

17 July 2019 (Extinction rebellion protests) Extinction Rebellion Protests Block Traffic in Five UK Cities. Each city has a theme: rising sea levels, floods, wildfires, crop failures and extreme weather.

17 July 2019 (Rising oceans) Seawalls to Protect US Against Rising Oceans Could Cost $416bn by 2040. That spending would be as futile as trying to bail the water out of the ocean. By 2070 we would need to spend another 400 billion, or perhaps another 800 billion or 2 trillion, because (1) the cost of each cm of sea wall increases as it gets taller and (2) sea-level rise will accelerate with time. We can't afford to cure this problem. The only remedy we can afford is to prevent it.

17 July 2019 (Deepfakes) Deepfakes are already being used in political manipulation. The success of the bullshitter, and Republicans who pressure each other to believe even obvious lies, has made the US more vulnerable to them. The hypothetical deepfake described at the end of the article goes only a little beyond what the bullshitter has already hinted at. It would not surprise me if he really said that, before the 2020 election. By lying repeatedly about his past statements, he has prepared a situation in which we would be unable to tell if such a video is true or fake. I think this is precisely his intention.

17 July 2019 (Town replaces public transit with Uber) In one town in Canada, Uber has advanced towards its goal of eliminating other transport options. The town has eliminated its own public transit, replacing it with being spied on by nonfree software.

17 July 2019 (GOP Medicaid work requirements) Study Confirms GOP Medicaid Work Requirements Succeeded in Taking Away People's Healthcare, But Did Nothing to Boost Employment. At a time when life is such a struggle for the poor, poor people all try to get work. The question is whether they can get enough work, and fit it into life alongside sleep and commuting.

16 July 2019 (The surveillance state) What Love Island Can Tell Us About the Surveillance State.

16 July 2019 (US suicide rate) The US suicide rate has been rising for years, especially among rural men with less education and less income. The full cause is not evident, but the widespread gun ownership in the US could be one factor. However, the industrial non-policy that allows devastating decline in many rural areas could also be responsible.

16 July 2019 (Elected Palestinians face thug violence) Palestinians who are Israeli citizens can run for parliament, but if elected they still face violence from thugs who cover it up with lies. Also described in the article is how Israeli soldiers murdered a Palestinian driver by blocking paramedics from stopping his bleeding. Israeli soldiers have done this before. Tarek Loubani reports that he saw this happen to a wounded medic at a Gaza protest: a sniper wounded him, then snipers kept shooting near him to stop other medics treating him. Eventually the wounded medic bled to death.

16 July 2019 (Israelis and Palestinians) The only path to reconciliation (in whatever form) between Israelis and Palestinians is to have an independent Palestinian state. It is not a mere "solution", it is a necessary first step to an end to military occupation.

16 July 2019 (School meals) Many public schools in the US publicly humiliate children whose families have not paid for school lunch. No family should have to pay for school meals, unless perhaps one so wealthy that the fee is nothing to it. The cost should be paid out of general tax revenue, funded by a progressive income tax, so that the poor don't have to pay anything. However, I see a deeper and bigger issue here: how can we teach children from poor families not to feel ashamed of this? Children are not responsible for their families' fortunes, but even the adults should not feel ashamed of getting bad breaks.

16 July 2019 (Arctic permafrost thawing) Scientists Shocked by Arctic Permafrost Thawing 70 Years Sooner Than Predicted. They found that the whole landscape was melting.

16 July 2019 (Being less punitive) Newly elected Massachusetts District Attorney Rachael Rollins is trying to provide better justice by being less punitive in some cases. We can't evaluate the effect of this by looking at specific cases. It can only be judged as an aggregate.

16 July 2019 (Enemy of Hong Kong) The head of Hong Kong's puppet government has apologized for the extradition bill, and said she would not try to push it again before July 2020, but refuses to go promise not to bring it back after that. One must suspect that she plans to try again later next year. Having chosen to serve China, she will not have a change of heart. She will remain the enemy of Hong Kong.

16 July 2019 (Republican power against public will) In many of the states where Republicans are banning abortion, the voting public does not support them and did not vote for them. They hold power via gerrymandering, against the public will.

16 July 2019 (Elizabeth Warren) Warren's many good domestic policy plans have won her more support. As I've read articles about Warren's plans, I have agreed with them, more or less. They show me that she is progressive and will fight the plutocrats. Sanders is also a progressive and has fought the plutocrats for decades. If we elect him, there will be no lack of good plans. What we may not have is enough progressives in Congress to enact them. Sanders is dedicating his efforts to boosting their campaigns. Moreover, Sanders rejects US wars, and the crimes of US allies, in a way that Warren has not. I support Sanders. I would settle for Warren.

16 July 2019 (Ban on use of human fetal tissue) The saboteur-in-chief has attacked medical research by banning use of human fetal tissue. Sooner or later, you will develop a disease that today is fatal. Will it still be fatal when you get it? Understanding and curing some diseases depends on fetal tissue research. Forbidding that research could be your death.

16 July 2019 (Fossil fuel facilities) The Environmental Poisoning Agency is moving to strip states of the authority to block pipelines and other fossil fuel facilities. Each fossil fuel facility creates an investor that has a giant stake in continue to operate it, thus continue destroying the ecosphere. To survive, we will have to eliminate their legal right not to lose this investment. As Study Shows Methane Emissions 'Vastly Underestimated,' Warnings That US Fracked Gas Export Bonanza Imperils Planetary Stability. Carbon Emissions from Energy Industry Rise at Fastest Rate Since 2011. "The process of corporate plunder in the global mining industry is severely aggravating social and economic inequalities across the planet."

16 July 2019 (Refugee homes in Syria) Assad Demolishes Refugee Homes to Tighten Grip on Rebel Strongholds. Former rebels don't dare return home — many of them will be tortured.

16 July 2019 (US Coast Guard searches) "Under this policy, the [US] Coast Guard stops boats in international waters, searches them and their crew for drugs, destroys boats, and detains crew members for prolonged periods of time in inhumane conditions, regardless of whether any drugs are found aboard."

16 July 2019 (Tanker attack) The Japanese shipping company says its tanker was attacked by a missile, not a mine. This does not conclusively say who attacked the ship. Perhaps some ally of the conman did it, to add to the military threats and economic warfare we know about. Or perhaps Iran did it in response to those military threats and economic warfare. Either way, the US is the aggressor overall.

16 July 2019 (Wealthiest and poorest Americans) Since 1989, the wealthiest 1% of Americans have gained 21 trillion dollars, while the poorest 50% have lost almost 1 trillion. The poorest 50% amount to roughly 150 million people, which means that their loss averages roughly 6000 dollars each.

16 July 2019 (Facebook payment system) Facebook's new payment system will try to seize total surveillance and control of monetary transactions. Using this would be even worse than using a credit card.

16 July 2019 (Deep fake videos) Deep fake videos will aid the bullshitters that aim to eliminate the idea that the truth matters, by burying the truth under heaps of contradictory lies.

16 July 2019 (Environmental footprints) 700 large companies are under pressure to stop concealing their environmental footprint.

16 July 2019 (Platform censorship) The pressure on platforms to censor certain points of view is spilling over inevitably into broader censorship.

15 July 2019 (Urgent: Abolish ICE) US citizens: call on Congress to abolish the deportation thug department, ICE. If you sign, please spread the word!

15 July 2019 (Urgent: Bullshitter's tax returns) US citizens: call on Rep. Neal to get the bullshitter's tax returns form New York State. If you sign, please spread the word!

15 July 2019 (Touch-screen ballot-printers) The State of Georgia is replacing its voting machines, but plans to go against security recommendations and buy touch-screen ballot-printers.

15 July 2019 (Making Africa self-sufficient in food) Arguing that a one-time expenditure of 5 billion dollars could make Africa self-sufficient in food. To make that benefit last, assuming a stable climate, requires ending population growth in Africa. That would cost money, but there may be other obstacles — religious — that money alone might not easily address. To make this solution lasting we need to curb global heating.

15 July 2019 (Australia's cruelty to refugees) Australia's exaggerated cruelty to refugees is driving them to suicide. I expect that Australian politicians are celebrate every suicide attempt as proof of success.

15 July 2019 (Urgent: Resignation of US border thug head) Everyone: demand that the head of the US border thugs resign for promoting bigotry (and hatred towards immigrants). I oppose prudery, so I reject the idea that there is something necessarily wrong with "vulgar jokes." Those particular jokes may have been nasty for some other reason. By contrast, hostility towards immigrants is clearly unacceptable from anyone that works in government agencies that deal with immigrants. If you sign, please spread the word!

15 July 2019 (Urgent: Drop deportation thug contracts) Everyone: call on Palantir to drop its contracts with the US deportation thug agency. If you sign, please spread the word!

15 July 2019 (Chernobyl) Many civilians who lived near or visited Chernobyl after the explosion died from illnesses that can plausibly be attributed to radioactive fallout. No one investigated, so there is no established count, and those in favor of nuclear power can still claim it never hurt anyone but the workers. Some still try to argue that we need to build new nuclear power plants to avoid global heating disaster. This is bogus because it would be far cheaper to build renewable generation.

15 July 2019 (Department of Agriculture) The staff of to Department of Agriculture research agencies believe that moving the agencies out of Washington is a way of sabotaging them.

14 July 2019 (Urgent: Housing assistance) US citizens: call on the Department of Housing and Urban Development not to restrict housing assistance. Here's the text I sent: I call on the Department of Housing and Urban Development not to tighten eligibility for housing assistance. When some of the people in a family are US citizens, it is entirely legitimate to support housing for family. There is no justification for putting those citizens out on the street or breaking up their families. A great country shows its greatness through compassion.

14 July 2019 (Urgent: 'Black identity extremism') US citizens: call on the FBI to stop pretending there is such a thing as "black identity extremism". This phantom threat distracts attention from the real threat of white identity extremism. I focus my politics on issues, not on identity. If you sign, please spread the word!

14 July 2019 (Rescuing drowning refugees) Salvini has imposed a fine of 50,000 euros on organizations that rescue drowning refugees and bring them to Italy.

14 July 2019 (Climate emergency) Pope Francis Declares 'Climate Emergency' And Urges Action to avoid “a brutal act of injustice toward the poor and future generations.”

14 July 2019 (US 'social credit' system) Making loan decisions based on tracking people's online activity constitutes linking up the US "social credit" system. The injustice of this goes far beyond indirect race or gender bias.

14 July 2019 (Glenn Greenwald) Glenn Greenwald exposed the corrupt intentions behind the prosecution of Lula. Now he is receiving death threats and a threat from the state to deport him. Greenwald lives in Brazil and is married to an elected official.

14 July 2019 (Young adult books) The "young adult" book category is consuming itself with censorship demands. Many books have been withdrawn or cancelled in response to pressure campaigns accusing the authors of various sorts of "insensitivity" or "cultural appropriation". The critics demand authors portray every minority in a "sensitive" way. Is there anyone in the world that can do this? Any given human being belongs only to a few groups. An author will have to play safe by assigning every character to the groups perse belongs to. But this would trigger condemnation for a lack of diversity. It looks like young adult books will have to be written by committees that can provide sensitive treatment of many different intersections of minority groups. The publisher would apply for a sensitivity certification from the Sensitivity Authority, which might demand changes. Then it would direct readers to send their complaints to the SA if they think its evaluation standards ought to be changed. I have decided to oppose all campaigns that demand publishers withdraw a book, or a contribution to a book — regardless of what reasons are cited. Demanding censorship of books is in itself destructive. Even if the name presented on the book as author were "Donald Trump", I would not demand the publisher withdraw it.

14 July 2019 (Climate blindness) Climate blindness: Canadian west coast indigenous tribes are opposing a tar sands pipeline, but cite only its local dangers while ignoring its global danger. Meanwhile, not far away, Alaska has had record heat this spring and its permafrost is melting. To avoid disaster is getting harder and harder. The melting permafrost also poses a short-term local threat, but we should not be distracted by that.

14 July 2019 (Hong Kong surveillance) Hong Kong demonstrates how surveillance tech threatens democracy. It CAN happen here; indeed, it is already happening, just not to this extent. We, in countries that allow some space for public opinion, must demand an end to the systems that track people.

14 July 2019 (Charter school profits) Charter schools are very profitable, partly due to scamming the taxpayer. They use these profits to lobby against efforts to curb charter schools. I think we should eliminate charter schools entirely so that they won't have a lobby any more.

13 July 2019 (Do-dirty's death squads) The UN Human Rights Council will investigate Philippine president Do-dirty's death squads, which are accused of killing 27,000 people.

13 July 2019 (Measles vaccination) Measles has killed almost 2000 people in the DR Congo in the past 6 months, due to many who are unvaccinated.

13 July 2019 (Hong Kong) "The extradition bill might be ‘dead’ but in Hong Kong, we cannot afford to back down." The reluctance of China's chief agent to officially withdraw the bill has to inspire suspicion.

13 July 2019 (Greenpeace protesters on oil rig arrested) The Greenpeace protesters on an oil rig in the North Sea were arrested. The thugs make an exaggerated fuss about the danger (to a few volunteers) of holding a protest at sea. This is an excuse to ignore the big threat to safety: the oil well that that rig is going to drill. They should arrest the would-be mass murderers at BP.

13 July 2019 (US economic warfare) Juan Cole said that mines that damaged oil tankers could have been planted by Houthis. I don't think that the bullshitter or his allies would hesitate to make a false flag attack. If someone published a leak as evidence of this, they would only call that "fake news" and prosecute the leaker. However, Cole thinks it is possible the attack was done by Iran. Here's a writer who considers it a natural result to US economic warfare.

13 July 2019 (The GDPR) An AI booster claims that the GDPR is significantly limiting businesses' collection and use of personal data. The effects described in the article are beneficial for privacy, and maybe Europe is falling behind China in setting up totalitarian surveillance. But that is not to make people safe.

7 July 2019 (Glenn Greenwald) Glenn Greenwald published evidence that former judge Sérgio Moro corruptly targeted Lula. Now Moro in his new position as minister has ordered a criminal investigation of Greenwald. I would be surprised if Greenwald had really committed a serious crime. So I expect this is meant as intimidation or revenge.

7 July 2019 (The conman's tax returns) House Democrats have sued to demand copies of the conman's tax returns. I fear that the Republican-chosen Supreme Court will defend the other Republicans.

7 July 2019 (Eliminating patents on medicines) Eliminating patents on medicines would do a lot to make medicines cheaper in the US, but even the most progressive candidates are not talking about it. I have not seen how Baker proposes to do something similar to copyleft in the domain of patents. When I've looked at this, I found no way to do it. Basically, copyright law and patent law are so different that it is a mistake to try to generalize from one to the other. However, if he has a good idea, I hope I get to see it.

7 July 2019 (Defending Eart